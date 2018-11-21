Here Is What Tom Hiddleston Could Look Like As The Joker

Tom Hiddleston has his hands full when it comes heroes. The British actor blew up after being cast as Loki, and fans continue backing his work at the trickster. However, one fan thinks the star has potential with the DC Extended Universe, but fans aren’t sure how they feel about the fan cast.

Over on Twitter, an artist known as BossLogic shared a piece of intriguing concept art with fans. The poster sees Hiddleston step into the Joker’s role, and it has prompted plenty of buzz with fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the poster envisions Hiddleston as the Joker’s most recent incarnation. His slicked green hair is pulled right from the look Jared Leto made famous in Suicide Squad. Still, there are a few differences in this fan-made look.

If you look closely, you will see that this concept art ditches the Joker’s face tattoos and plays up his cracked foundation. With his lipstick smeared, Hiddleston looks plenty crazed as the Joker, and his straight jacket only adds to it.

Oh, and it’s hard to miss the little tagline written just behind Hiddleston. It seems the Clown Prince of Crime wrote a message in blood that reads, “We have a Harley.” So, you can decide whether that is better or worse than a Hulk.

While this artwork may have some hoping Hiddleston goes to the DCEU one day, the star does have good reason to stick with Marvel. After all, recent reports revealed Disney is developing a spin-off series about Loki for its upcoming streaming service, and it would mean big things for Hiddleston.

The live-action project has yet to share any concrete details, but Hiddleston has commented on it. Once the show’s announcement went public, the actor took to Twitter with the following message: “Loki. More stories to tell. More mischief to make. More to come.”

If this Disney+ series pans out as hoped, Loki will get a new lease on life following his tragic end in Avengers: Infinity War. While the Joker may be a dream role for some, Hiddleston has become nearly inseparable from his MCU gig, and fans are hoping he sticks with it for a good while longer.

Here’s how Jared Leto would look as Loki, in place of Hiddleston.

Would you be fine with Hiddleston if he moved on to Gotham City? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.