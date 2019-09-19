Smallville Fans Flipping Out Over Tom Welling’s Return as Superman for Crisis on Infinite Earths

Fans of DC television got the good news they’ve been waiting for on Thursday afternoon. The upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover on The CW’s Arrowverse shows is bringing in actors from different generations and mediums to reprise their popular roles as “alternate Earth” versions of the characters. It had already been revealed that Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh would appear as Superman at some point in the crossover, and it has now been confirmed that they’ll be joined by the most famous Clark Kent to never wear the suit (via Entertainment Tonight): Tom Welling.

After spending more than a decade playing Clark Kent on Smallville, Welling is set to return to the role during Crisis on Infinite Earths this fall. There’s no telling how long his appearance or be, or what episode the cameo will arrive in, but his return is now a sure thing. Fans have always loved Welling and his portrayal of Superman, so he was at the top of most wish lists when it came to the casting of these legacy cameos.

As you can probably imagine, social media went wild when the news of Welling’s casting broke. Fans from all over took to Twitter to share in their excitement for just one more moment with the iconic Smallville character.

So Happy

i’m so happy tom welling is appearing in the crossover, smallville was one of my favorite tv shows growing up and it’s one of the main reasons the arrowverse even exists, AND WE MIGHT FINALLY SEE TOM WEARING THE SUPERMAN SUIT pic.twitter.com/bTahbxsByJ — andre (@nighztwing) September 19, 2019

Who’s Excited?!?

Tom Welling is going to be returning as Clark Kent in the crossover!!!! Who’s excited?!? (I am, clearly) 🤩 #smallville #arrow pic.twitter.com/m7Q1XbkHyk — FanDummies | Podcast about Fandoms and Pop Culture (@FanDummies) September 19, 2019

Welcome Back

Tom Welling is going continue his role as Superman from Smallville in a Crisis TV event…@ElevatedIntuit1 and I have needed this for far too long. WELCOME BACK, TOM! #mysuperman pic.twitter.com/6Bv0iJnUYm — 👉Dane👈 (@hollandane) September 19, 2019

Can’t Believe It

I just can’t believe we’re getting Tom Welling back in #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths. #Smallville is my favourite Tv show ever. Knowing now that (in live action) that story doesn’t end where it ended is just… well I can’t put it into words. I’m just wow. Can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/3jujHvYDqR — Bob – Podcaster @WBWMania (@stebob1984) September 19, 2019

New Superman?

Really hoping when the dust settles on #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths that Tom Welling’s Superman is the last one standing in the new #Arrowverse https://t.co/Tr8Sxw9YM3 — JoeBritches (@JoeBritches) September 19, 2019

Adrenaline Pumping

I’m full of cold, banging headache but this Tom Welling in #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths news has my adrenaline pumping. Nothing is knocking me off this high tonight. pic.twitter.com/Wv7he0CUgA — Bob – Podcaster @WBWMania (@stebob1984) September 19, 2019

One of the Greatest Days

Tom Welling is coming back to the CW to play Superman this is one of the greatest days of my tv viewing life — Christian Kincaid (@kincaidinator) September 19, 2019

Smallville’s Back

