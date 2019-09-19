DC

Smallville Fans Flipping Out Over Tom Welling’s Return as Superman for Crisis on Infinite Earths

Fans of DC television got the good news they’ve been waiting for on Thursday afternoon. The […]

By

Fans of DC television got the good news they’ve been waiting for on Thursday afternoon. The upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover on The CW’s Arrowverse shows is bringing in actors from different generations and mediums to reprise their popular roles as “alternate Earth” versions of the characters. It had already been revealed that Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh would appear as Superman at some point in the crossover, and it has now been confirmed that they’ll be joined by the most famous Clark Kent to never wear the suit (via Entertainment Tonight): Tom Welling.

After spending more than a decade playing Clark Kent on Smallville, Welling is set to return to the role during Crisis on Infinite Earths this fall. There’s no telling how long his appearance or be, or what episode the cameo will arrive in, but his return is now a sure thing. Fans have always loved Welling and his portrayal of Superman, so he was at the top of most wish lists when it came to the casting of these legacy cameos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can probably imagine, social media went wild when the news of Welling’s casting broke. Fans from all over took to Twitter to share in their excitement for just one more moment with the iconic Smallville character.

So Happy

Who’s Excited?!?

Welcome Back

Can’t Believe It

New Superman?

Adrenaline Pumping

One of the Greatest Days

Smallville’s Back

Can’t Wait

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts