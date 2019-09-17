Tommy Wiseau Adds Himself To The Suicide Squad Cast List

The Room filmmaker Tommy Wiseau, who is probably best known to mass audiences as the subject of the film The Disaster Artist, has been pushing to play The Joker in a DC movie for quite a while now. So, after Jared Leto was conspicuously absent from the teaser poster for James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad, it probably should not be surprising that the brash and colorful writer/director/actor has posted a modified version of that poster in which Wiseau’s name is Photoshopped into the cast list that also includes Viola Davis, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker, among thers. You can see it below.

It seems likely that The Joker will not play a part in The Suicide Squad. While the character is key to Harley Quinn’s backstory, he has never been a key part of the Suicide Squad in the comics, and the Jared Leto Joker who appeared alongside Margot Robbie’s Harley in Suicide Squad was controversial. Combine that with a Joker movie coming next month starring Joaquin Phoenix and not set in the same continuity, and it looks like Warners might be ready to move on from Leto’s take. It seems pretty unlikely that any Joker will show up in this movie, but Wiseau apparently keeps hoping against hope that Gunn’s history as a microbudget filmmaker (he worked at Troma, after all) would give him some sympathy for the guy behind The Room.

Warner Bros. and DC Comics is gearing up for production for production on The Suicide Squad, which is seeing its cast assemble in Atlanta now. The James Gunn-directed movie is set to begin production this month and is scheduled to shoot in Georgia for three months before heading to Panama for about a month, ComicBook.com reported earlier on Friday.

If The Suicide Squad is to follow the trend of recent DC Comics movies, it will tell an isolated story without relying on connections to other heroes and villains scattered across the big screen universe. “I think that is the goal,” Safran said in an earlier interview. “It is giving heroes their time to shine and not feeling like you have to shoehorn in some universal connection amongst them all. The studio’s been incredibly supportive and DC’s been supportive about saying, ‘Take the time that you need to introduce these characters in the right way and tell the stories that audiences want to see with these characters.’”

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn will be at the helm of The Suicide Squad before he heads back to Marvel for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The Suicide Squad is set for release on August 6, 2021. Joker is hitting theaters on October 10th. Other upcoming DC films include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.