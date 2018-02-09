TV Ratings: ‘Arrow’ Finally Levels Out on Thursday Night

After falling hard in the ratings over the past couple of weeks, Oliver Queen and Team Arrow have finally levelled out.

On Thursday night, 1.3 million viewers tuned in to watch the latest episode of Arrow on The CW, earning a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic. While those numbers don’t sound all too impressive, they’re enough to bring Arrow‘s ratings skid to a halt for the first time since 2017.

When Arrow returned from its winter break the premiere episode saw 1.42 million viewers tune in. The series then grabbed just 1.38 million viewers the next week, followed by a mere 1.24 million last Thursday. Hopefully this week’s numbers mean that Arrow is back to trending in the right direction.

Ahead of Arrow‘s new episode, Supernatural slightly improved on its performance last week. The long-running series held steady in the demographic with a 0.6 rating, but managed to add a few viewers, bringing the episode total to 1.82 million.

NBC dominated the networks on Thursday with the first night of coverage from the PyeonChang Winter Olympics, which was viewed by 14.5 million people, earning a 3.3 demo rating.

Over on FOX, The Four (3.73 mil/1.2) dipped a bit with its finale.

CBS aired the second night of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (5.6 mil/1.4). While the numbers for the episode were solid, they were down more than 20 percent from the premiere on Wednesday.

ABC’s Shondaland line-up struggled against the Olympic coverage. Grey’s Anatomy (7.3 mil/2.0) turned in its worst numbers since November, Scandal (4.6 mil/1.1) dropped to its smallest audience in series history, and How to Get Away With Murder (3.3 mil/0.8) fell to series lows in both categories.