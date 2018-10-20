TV Ratings: ‘The Flash’ Dips to Series Lows on Tuesday Night

Barry Allen might be the fastest man alive, but The Flash has been nothing but sluggish in the ratings race so far this season.

After a lackluster performance during its season premiere on The CW last week, The Flash once again dropped numbers on Tuesday night, marking the lowest live audience in the show’s history.

According to TVLine, The Flash audience dipped 21 percent to just 1.64 million viewers, it’s lowest ever audience. The episode also dropped 25 percent in its 18-49 demographic rating score, matching another series low.

While The Flash doesn’t seem to be in any real danger of getting cancelled any time soon, considering the cohesion of the entire Arrowverse, it still has to be seen as a concern for the series.

Leading out of Flash, Black Lightning also reached series lows in its second season. The 9 pm series saw just 1.04 million viewers tune in live, earning a 0.3 rating in the demo.

Marvel’s X-Men centric super series The Gifted also hit new lows for FOX last night, with just 2 million people tuning in for the episode and a paltry 0.6 rating. Lethal Weapon (2.9 mil/0.7) followed with a steady outing.

Over on ABC, The Conners (10.3 mil/2.3) finally made its Roseanne-less series premiere, and it was followed by the debuts of The Kids Are Alright (6.6 mil/1.4) and Nathan Fillion’s The Rookie (5.4 mil/1.0). Both black-ish (4.5 mil/1.1) and Splitting Up Together (3.7 mil/1.0) returned with new seasons for the network.

NCIS (11.7 mil/1.2) delivered the biggest audience of the night, but the long-running CBS series still matched is low in the demographic. New series FBI (9.4 mil/1.0) was a steady performer for CBS on Tuesday, while NCIS: New Orleans (7.4 mil/0.8) saw a slight dip.

The entire NBC Tuesday slate took a bit of tumble this week, with The Voice (8.8 mil/1.7), This Is Us (8.9 mil/2.2) and New Amsterdam (6.4 mil/1.2) all seeing a small drop in numbers.

Do you think The Flash will rebound in the ratings before December’s Elseworlds crossover event? Can The Gifted recover? Let us know in the comments!