Justice League’s Release the Snyder Cut Movement Is Trending on Twitter

Despite being nearly two years after Justice League first hit theaters, the Release of the Snyder Cut movement is as popular as ever. In fact, the movement supporting director Zack Snyder‘s take on the movie has started trending on Twitter. As of this writing, #ReleasetheSnyderCut is the top trend in the United States with over 34,500 people talking about the version of the film.

The fabled cut has had some heavy hitters supporting it in the past few weeks, including Aquaman star Jason Momoa and original Justice League composer Junkie XL. “I think the public needs to see it. I’m obviously indebted to Warner and DC and I don’t know how they feel about it, but as a fan, I’m very, very happy I got to see it,” Momoa told MTV News.

After Snyder left the project to attend to a family tragedy, The Avengers helmer Joss Whedon took the reigns to finish the project. According to a previous comment from Snyder, Whedon and the studio significantly altered the dark tone of his version of the film.

“It’s a long story,” Snyder revealed. “The truth is that, the Knightmare sequence in this movie was always my idea that all of that would eventually be explained … and that we would end up in the distant future, where Darkseid has taken over Earth and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation] … There were a few members of the Justice League that had survived in that world, that they were fighting. Batman broke a pact with Cyborg because something happened… They were working on an equation to jump Flash back to tell Bruce…”

The version of Justice League to hit theaters ended up making a hefty $657.9 worldwide, despite debuting to a disappointing 40 percent Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

