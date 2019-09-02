Tyler Hoechlin Teases “Huge” and “Ambitious” Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is coming up fast and Supergirl‘s Tyler Hoechlin is just as excited to get things started as the fans are. The Superman actor told a packed room at FAN EXPO Canada how excited he was to see the entire event unfold. He’s not the only Superman showing up and there will be a host of other heroes in tow to help solve this latest Crisis. Nothing in the Arrowverse will ever be the same.

“It’s big. I’m excited to see what they come up with, because I know it’s huge,” Hoechlin said about the looming crossover. “Obviously I’m aware of the scale of it, so we’re getting ambitious here. I’m excited. It’s gonna be insane.”

The scale of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will indeed be something to marvel at. Arrowverse crossovers are a well-worn tradition now, but the collected heroes have never faced an extinction-level event like this one before. Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning are all involved in this story. The Flash, in particular, has been teasing this very storyline for almost its entire run.

Cameos don’t just end with the CW either, Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamil will be around to give fans another taste of their classic interactions as Batman and the Joker. Brandon Routh is also aboard to play the Kingdom Come version of Superman in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” The Supergirl star is also intrigued by being able to battle or befriend another Man of Steel.

“They gave me some great stuff to play with last year [in the Elseworlds crossover], doing the two Supermen thing,” Hoechlin said during the same panel. “So now that we have another person donning the suit, it’s gonna be great. I won’t have to do double duty, I’ll just kind of play against somebody.”

The actor added that he was excited to be on screen with another Superman and that he was, “excited to see if we’re friends or foes.”

That would be quite a sight, and there might even be more Supermen on screen. The entire event sounds like the CW is pulling out all the stops this season to really craft a show-stopper. Producer Marc Guggenheim spoke to ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con about the television crossover. He said it would begin much like its comic book counterpart as many parallel universes fall. The producer thinks the key to this event will be bringing these iconic comic scenes to life.

“We have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths. And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this,’” Guggenheim explained.

“Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of a 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things.”



The Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” launches in December on The CW.