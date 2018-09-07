Unused Flash Prototype Suit From ‘Batman v Superman’ Revealed

Concept artist Jerad Marantz took to social media yesterday to give fans a peek behind the scenes at a version of The Flash that could have been a little bit more simple for his brief appearance in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The costume, described as Marantz’s first pass at designing a DC films version of the scarlet speedster, does not include the character’s chest emblem or have a lightning motif at all, since it was envisioned as a prototype suit and not a full-on superhero costume.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It also lacks much of the texture, as well as the cables and other decorative elements that adorned the final version seen in both Batman v Superman and Justice League.

The costume, which can be seen in full if you’re paying close attention to some of the bonus features on Batman v Superman and Justice League‘s Blu-rays, has actually drawn some praise from fans on Instagram, with a few saying that they liked it better than the final version.

Ezra Miller’s Flash has been controversial almost since the get-go. Miller was cast just days after The CW’s The Flash delivered the highest-rated series premiere in years, sealing the deal that the popular DC TV series would not tie into the feature films, unlike Marvel, who had just launched Agents of SHIELD with explicit ties to The Avengers. Miller himself was not at first a popular choice with fans, and while almost everyone was eventually won over by his performance in Justice League, his cameos in Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad drew mixed reviews and were generally disregarded as unnecessary and confusing.

Development on the Miller-led The Flash movie has been a chaotic carousel of exciting filmmakers and ideas being brought up and then discarded. The LEGO Movie directors were first involved, but left the film to go work on Solo: A Star Wars Story. Rick Famuyiwa stepped in to replace the pair, but by the time they were fired from Solo, he had left The Flash due to creative differences. The film, which wasn’t, and then was, and then wasn’t going to be called Flashpoint, is currently in a holding pattern until it finds a director. The critical and financial failure of Justice League has likely not made that whole process any easier.

Justice League is now on home video. The shared universe of DC Films continues with Aquaman on December 21, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019. Cyborg and Green Lantern Corps are still in development, along with numerous other films, including a non-DCU Joker movie due out next October.