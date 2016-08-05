Viola Davis’s Amanda Waller is “Just a Bad Motherf***er.”

Make no bones about it, Amanda Waller is not someone you want to cross. The hard-as-nails skipper of the Suicide Squad excels at using her intelligence, guile, and ruthlessness to make imprisoned super-villains do her bidding.

Viola Davis is playing Amanda Waller in the upcoming Suicide Squad movie, and its producers couldn't be more excited to the Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress bringing the intimidating character to life.

"She's a fantastic person to have on set," producer Richard Suckle said of Davis during a Suicide Squad set visit ComicBook.com and other press attended, "and what's so cool about her is because she's so nice and so friendly and so warm and giving that when she has to play Amanda it's like you watch another person come out of nowhere. The best way I can put it, she's just a bad motherf--ker. Honestly.

Producer Andy Horwitz asserted, "She is badass."

And how does Waller get these villains under her thumb, acting against their own self interest? She offers to commute their sentences in exchange for successfully carrying out dangerous missions; however, she tends to get the best results when she remorselessly threatens to detonate explosives that have been implanted in each team member.

"As bad as she may be, and I say the word bad because she's forcing people against their will, she also has a very distinct point of view and she's doing it for what, in her mind, is the right reason," Suckle explained. "A unique take on ... I don't want to say a bad guy, but a character that's putting together a cast of people who are in prison that don't want to do what they want to do because she's saying they have to, and they're really all under her thumb and she's a great ... I hate to say bad guy, but she's a great character that is so counterpoint to the rest of the cast. You don't f**k with her because the consequences are worse than what she was asking you to do. That's really the best thing I can say."

"She's scary," Horwitz added. "She's one of the scariest characters in the movie. She obviously has very good intentions but maybe doesn't always go about them the nicest way."

It feels good to be bad… Assemble a team of the world's most dangerous, incarcerated Super Villains, provide them with the most powerful arsenal at the government's disposal, and send them off on a mission to defeat an enigmatic, insuperable entity. U.S. intelligence officer Amanda Waller has determined only a secretly convened group of disparate, despicable individuals with next to nothing to lose will do. However, once they realize they weren't picked to succeed but chosen for their patent culpability when they inevitably fail, will the Suicide Squad resolve to die trying, or decide it's every man for himself?

Written and directed by David Ayer based on the characters from DC Comics, the film stars Will Smith ("Ali"), Jared Leto ("Dallas Buyers Club"), Margot Robbie ("The Wolf of Wall Street"), Joel Kinnaman ("RoboCop") and Viola Davis ("The Help"). The cast also includes Jai Courtney ("Insurgent"), Jay Hernandez ("Takers"), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje ("Thor: The Dark World"), Ike Barinholtz ("Neighbors"), Scott Eastwood ("Fury"), Cara Delevingne ("Paper Towns"), Adam Beach ("Cowboys & Aliens"), and Karen Fukuhara in her feature film debut. It is produced by Charles Roven and Richard Suckle, with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Colin Wilson and Geoff Johns serving as executive producers.

Suicide Squad opens worldwide in 3D, and in 2D, and in select IMAX 3D theaters beginning August 5, 2016.