Warner Bros. Chief Executive Says DC Comics Movie Strategy Has Changed

Warner Bros. has worked with DC Comics for years to make some stellar films, but not every outing has been a hit. In light of Marvel Studios’ cinematic universe, the so-called DC Extended Universe has floundered in comparison. However, in a recent chat with the Los Angeles Times, one Warner Bros. executive says things are about to change for the best.

As it turns out, it seems the studio wants to embrace way more Aquaman and take a breather from things like Justice League.

Not long ago, Kevin Tsujihara opened up about the state of Warner Bros. burgeoning DC Universe. It was there the chief executive admitted the studio was shifting its plans and making things a little less connected.

“The upcoming slate, with “Shazam,” “Joker,” “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Birds of Prey,” feels like we’re on the right track. We have the right people in the right jobs working on it,” Tsujihara said.

“The universe isn’t as connected as we thought it was going to be five years ago. You’re seeing much more focus on individual experiences around individual characters. That’s not to say we won’t at some point come back to that notion of a more connected universe. But it feels like that’s the right strategy for us right now.”

Continuing, the studio executive admitted Wonder Woman put Warner Bros. on the trajectory of its new strategy, and Aquaman all but sealed with deal with its blockbusting gross.

“What Patty Jenkins did on “Wonder Woman” illustrated to us what you could do with these characters who are not Batman and Superman. Obviously, we want to get those two in the right place, and we want strong movies around Batman and Superman,” Tsujihara explained. “But “Aquaman” is a perfect example of what we can do. They’re each unique and the tone’s different in each movie.”

After Aquaman reeled in over $1.10 billion at the global box office, Warner Bros. learned how right things can go with its superheroes. The studio is juggling a handful of comic-centric project that will join its ranks soon enough; Joker finished filming late last year, and production just kicked off on Harley Quinn’s awaited story in Birds of Prey. With Shazam! eyeing a release later in 2019, the DC Extended Universe is ready to be tested once more, so here’s to hoping the studio’s plan is as solid as expected.

The DC Movie Universe continues with Aquaman in theaters now, Shazam on April 5th, Joker in theaters on October 4th, and Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters on June 5th, 2020.

