Warner Bros. World Theme Park Reveals Justice League Rides

Abu Dhabi will be the site of Warner Bros’ first indoor branded theme park, and it looks like it will be utilizing the Justice League in a big way.

The first two areas of the park have been revealed to be Metropolis and Cartoon Junction. Walking into Metropolis will reveal a bustling cityscape modeled after its nickname The City of Tomorrow. Fans will be able to talk up to the Daily Planet, which houses the Superman 360: Battle for Metropolis experience. This attraction will have Superman battling it out with Brainiac’s army to save the city, but that isn’t the only thing fans will find in the city limits.

You can also enter the Hall of Justice or take part in the Justice League: Warworld Attacks experience. This is a dark ride that will have fans teaming up with the Justice Leatug to fight off an alien invasion courtesy of Mogul, and will utilize “immersive media and special effects” to create a surreal experience. From the art, it seems fans will meet many of the League throughout, including The Flash.

One other image is curious though, as it isn’t part of the description. It’s called Green Lantern Galactic Odyssey and seems to be purely built around OA and the Lanterns. Hopefully, we’ll get more information about this attraction soon.

As for Metropolis, fans can also visit the Ace O’ Clubs, which is Bibbo Bibbowski’s trademark restaurant, or you can grab something quick at the Park Ridge Market. If you just want to shop, you can also hit up the Zatanna Books & Magical Curiosities store or the Justice League Hero Supply. You can also get a photo of your trip at the Daily Planet Front Page Photo, which will put you on the cover.

“With the park well on track to open its doors to the public within mere months, we are incredibly excited to share our story with audiences around the world, and will be announcing the exact opening date very soon,” said Mark Gsellman, Park General Manager.

“The six different and immersive lands will seamlessly transport guests of all ages to the lands of their favorite DC Super Heroes and beloved Warner Bros. Animation characters. As guests enter Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, they’ll discover the Warner Bros. Plaza—a land inspired by the Golden Age of Hollywood—to celebrate all things Warner Bros.! From there, park-goers can step through one of the many portals that lead to our other lands including Metropolis, Gotham City, Cartoon Junction, Bedrock and Dynamite Gulch—each of which offers a unique set of experiences and authentically themed restaurants and shopping outlets.”

The second new land is called Cartoon Junction, which will feature the iconic characters from Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. Fans will run into Tom and Jerry, Scooby-Doo and the gang, as well as characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Sylvester, Taz, Pepe Le Pew, and Elmer Fudd.

While you’re there you can take part in Tom and Jerry’s Swiss Cheese Spin, a spinning coaster that will go through the duo’s home in chase of the cheese. You can also experience Scooby-Doo: The Museum of Mysteries, which will follow Scooby and the crew as they cruise through the museum on their Mystery Machines. Fans will also find Ani-Mayhem, a dark ride that puts fans on a mission to “deliver their own cartoon chaos,” as well as Meet Bugs! (and Daffy), where fans can take the stage alongside Bugs Bunny. Kids can find plenty to do in the Acme Factory, which will have several rides aimed at younger ages.

You can get a look at the Justice League-themed rides in the images above.