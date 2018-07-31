Watch Aquaman’s Arrival in Atlantis From LEGO DC Super Heroes Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis

Providing a template for inevitable LEGO-izations of major movie trailers, Warner Bros. has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive scene from LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman – Rage of Atlantis, giving a look at the an arrival in Atlantis.

Yeah, just like in the epic live-action trailer released at Comic Con — except that in this version, it is not Aquaman himself who is discovering the wonder of his undersea kingdom for the first time, but members of the Justice League, including Jessica Cruz (an exclusive LEGO minifig of whom can be found in a collector’s edition version of the movie).

Following a pattern that has served them well since Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Aquaman here is full of bluster and enthusiasm — very much like Jason Momoa’s character was in Justice League.

You can check the clip out above.

In LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman – Rage of Atlantis, the King of Atlantis must make some difficult decisions to ensure the future of his ocean realm. Under attack from Atrocitus and the Red Lanterns, Aquaman realizes he must relinquish his sovereignty and go on a journey to regain his confidence before returning to his rightful throne. Along the way, Aquaman reunites with the Justice League – including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and newest member Jessica Cruz/Green Lantern – to conquer Atlantis’ latest enemy and reemerge as the ruler of the Seven Seas.

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman – Rage of Atlantis voice cast features opposing forces Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad!) and Jonathan Adams (Last Man Standing) as Aquaman and Atrocitus, respectively. The film also stars LEGO DC Super Heroes core Justice League voice cast members Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Batman: Arkham Knight) as Batman, Nolan North (Pretty Little Liars) as Superman, Grey Griffin (DC Super Hero Girls) as Wonder Woman (and Lois Lane), and Khary Payton (Teen Titans Go!, The Walking Dead) as Cyborg.

Several actors reprise their roles from other notable Warner Bros. Animation/DC Entertainment productions. Alyson Stoner (Phineas and Ferb) returns to her Young Justice role as Batgirl/Barbara Gordon; Eric Bauza (The Adventures of Puss in Boots) recreates his role as Jimmy Olsen from LEGO DC Super Heroes: The Flash; Cristina Milizia (Bunsen is a Beast) is back as Green Lantern/Jessica Cruz, as originally heard in DC Super Hero Girls; and Scott Menville (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) reprises his Teen Titans/Teen Titans Go! role as Robin/Damian Wayne.

New to the LEGO DC COMICS Super Heroes films are the voices of Susan Eisenberg (Justice League/Justice League Unlimited) as Mera, Fred Tatasciore (Batman Ninja) as Lobo, and Trevor Devall (Batman and Harley Quinn) as Ocean Master.

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman – Rage of Atlantis is directed by Matt Peters (LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Gotham City Breakout) from a script by Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham By Gaslight) and Jeremy Adams (LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash). Executive producers are Jason Cosler, Robert Fewkes, Jill Wilfert, Sam Register and Brandon Vietti.

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman – Rage of Atlantis is available on Blu-ray and DVD today from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.