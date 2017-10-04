Justice League: Watch Batman Trailer Sneak Peek

HOLY TRAILER SNEAK PEEK BATMAN! Justice League has just debuted its second trailer sneak peek of the day, and this one focuses on everyone’s favorite detective, Batman.

The day has been full of exciting drops from the DC camp, and this is easily the most exciting. After Aquaman was the focus of this morning’s action, it looks like Batman is up next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s be honest here, this teaser is amazing! Batman is seen looking as dark and brooding as ever, but that’s not even the coolest part.

Seeing the Batmobile in full action was a sight for sore eyes. Gotham’s Knight whips around the street, shooting down an enemy parademon. If this is any indication as to what kind of action we’ll see in Justice League, we’re definitely in for a treat.

Check out today’s poster releases for the Justice League movie in the gallery below, and be sure to give the movie an anticipation ranking at the bottom of the page!

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17, 2017, while The Batman lands sometime in 2018.

MORE DC: Batman Character Poster Released / New Justice League Team Photo / Justice League Debuts New Poster and Website / Watch New Wonder Woman Trailer