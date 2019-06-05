Watch Deadpool Help Deathstroke Process His Feelings in New GEGGHEAD Video

The folks at GEGGHEAD have tons of hilarious ongoing content, and today they’re bringing back an old favorite: F*@# Deadpool. The video sketch series sees DC Comics character Deathstroke confide in his therapist, who happens to be Marvel’s Deadpool. As you can imagine, Wade Wilson is not the best source for bettering one’s mental health, but it sure makes for some fun comedy. In the videos, Deathstroke is played by Freddie Prinze Jr. with Deadpool being portrayed by Justin Rupple, who does a pretty impressive job capturing Ryan Reynold’s voice.

In the latest video, Deathstroke vents about not being cast as himself. (Much like a recent video from GEGGHEAD in which Shang-Chi pleads to director James Wan to help him get cast as himself in Shang-Chi despite the hilarious fact that Wan has nothing to do with the Marvel film.)

ComicBook.com spoke with Jon Lee Brody, one of the founders of GEGGEHEAD, about the new video, and he explained the history of F*@# Deadpool.

“This is actually part of an ongoing series we started a year or two ago. Since Deathstroke was technically first and Deadpool was made as a parody of Deathstroke and then unexpectedly got very popular, this led Slade Wilson to be very upset, because he feels Deadpool stole his career,” Brody explained.

“There’s a playlist for F*@# Deadpool on GEGGHEAD in case people wanna binge-watch. There’s more coming too,” he added. You can check out the playlist here.

For fun, we also asked who Brody’s ideal Deathstroke casting would be.

“Good question. I do very much like what Manu Bennett did on Arrow, but I’m going to go a bit unconventional and say Scott Adkins. Scott has the look and the accent, the acting chops and also the martial arts skills to play Slade,” he responded.

In addition F*@# Deadpool, GEGGHEAD also has a Superhero Stakeouts sketch series that includes Red Hood and Nightwing arguing about the Batmobile, debating the merits of calling 911, and beatboxing to the Backstreet Boys. They also have GEGG WARS, a Star Wars Table Top RPG Series that features some of the cast of Star Wars Rebels. You can learn more about that series here.

For more GEGGHEAD content, you can follow them on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.