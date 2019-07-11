Watch Red Hood and Nightwing Fight Over Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Red Hood and Nightwing are at it again! Superhero Stakeouts, a sketch series from the folks at GEGGHEAD, sees the two DC characters, played by Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jon Lee Brody, bickering in their car as they discuss various topics. Lately, they’ve been reviewing movies together. From Joel Schumacher’s Batman & Robin to the recent Avengers: Endgame, the two frenemies can’t seem to agree. Their latest movie discussion is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Red Hood hilariously seems to be the only person on Earth who didn’t love it.

“I’m just gonna say it, it’s the best movie of the year,” Nightwing proclaims.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hated it,” Red Hood chimes in.

The character goes on to say it’s a “stupid kids movie” and calls it “crappy,” much to the dismay of Nightwing and all of us watching at home.

“This is brand disloyalty,” he tells Nightwing.

You can watch the full video above or click here.

ComicBook.com spoke to Brody about the latest video, asking him if Prinze Jr. struggled to pretend to hate such an instant classic.

“He seemed like he was okay,” Brody replied. “I had to remind him it’s his character that thinks this, not him. I also gave him some white sage in case he felt like he needed to cleanse his soul,” he joked.

We also asked if they’ll be reviewing more movies in the future, for example, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

“We’ll have opinions on many movies, including some you wouldn’t think,” Brody teased.

He also shared why he enjoyed making this video in particular:

“This was fun in the sense that I like to think that superheroes are aware of other superheroes, and they may live amongst us and watch movies like Aquaman and Spider-Man. Either they like how they’re portrayed on screen, or they might not. That’s the approach I wanted to take with these. It’s that all these characters do exist in real life, and the movies are portrayals of them.”

Outside of GEGGHEAD, Brody’s latest project is Office Uprising, an action/comedy/horror film he executive produced that features Brenton Thwaites, Zachary Levi, Jane Levy, Alan Ritchson, and Karan Soni.

For more GEGGHEAD content, you can follow them on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.