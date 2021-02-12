Watchmen: HBO Boss Says There Are Still "No Active Conversations" About Season 2

✖

Another day, another confirmation that HBO has no current plans to bring back Watchmen. Damon Lindelof has said he doesn't want to make another season, and after the show's Emmy wins, he thinks continuing the story would be a "huge betrayal." The show's star, Regina King, has said she'd be open to a return but not without Lindelof at the helm. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, HBO's Casey Bloys was the latest to confirm that there are no current plans to make another season of Watchmen.

"No change there. Never say never," Bloys shared. "But that adaptation was so from his brain it's hard to imagine somebody else doing it. But there are no active conversations, or courting anybody, or putting it out there in the way that we're doing, for example, with Game of Thrones."

"If Damon changed his mind? Yes," King recently told Variety when asked about a second season. "Because I know if he did it, that means something. Something happened. In all honesty, it would probably be something where, Angela dies in the first episode. I don’t know. How Damon even decided to tackle this subject matter was very risky business. Being a white man. Speaking on inherited pain in the Black community. I said, 'Are you really ready for this?' Then he told me the writing team he disassembled and I was like, 'Okay, you’re walking into this with rose-colored glasses.' You are making an effort to understand a history that you never knew anything about, that we’re all connected to. So, I know that if he did go into it, it would be smart. It would be provocative, and he would be pushing people to think beyond themselves."

Watchmen won 10 Emmy awards last year, including Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Writing in a Limited Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for King.

As for the Game of Thrones spin-off mentioned by Bloys, House of the Dragon is an upcoming series that will draw inspiration from George R.R. Martin's novella Fire & Blood, and follow the rise of the Targaryen family. Previous reports have named Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Emma D'Arcy as part of the cast. A new article from Deadline reveals that the series has also added Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, and Sonoya Mizuno.

Watchmen is available to stream on HBO Max.