Watchmen Premiere Date on HBO Confirmed

Watchmen‘s doomsday clock will start ticking on HBO this October. HBO released a new teaser for the series that confirms the show will debut on October 20th. You can take a look above

The synopsis for the series reads, “Set in an alternate history where ‘superheroes’ are treated as outlaws, drama series Watchmen, debuting this fall from executive producer Damon Lindelof (HBO’s The Leftovers) embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own.”

Watchmen‘s cast includes Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing and James Wolk.

Watchmen is produced for HBO by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television; executive producer/writer Damon Lindelof; executive producer/director, Nicole Kassell; executive producer, Tom Spezialy; executive producer/director, Stephen Williams; executive producer, Joseph Iberti. Based on the graphic novel co-created and illustrated by Dave Gibbons and published by DC.

Johnson has spoken about working with King on the new series. “There are certain actors you get each other from jump street. Others you have to work a little harder to make a connection and eventually you do. But Regina was like putting on a pair of well worn, comfortable Levi’s. She’s a wonderful actress. Talk about someone who can hit it back. She can put any kind of spin on it you want. [tennis reference] That was a lot of fun. We just had a blast working together. I’m hoping that I get the opportunity to do other things with her cause she is a gifted, gifted actress.”

ComicBook.com spoke to production designer Mark Worthington in August. He touched on how the new series builds upon the source material.

“Damon Lindeloff has a very specific approach to that material,” Worthington says. “I can’t tell you what that approach is. What I can say is we are guided more by that than anything else. Damon is a geek, too. He was obsessed with the Watchmen series as a kid. I think we all were. That was a watershed graphic novel for the whole form, as we all know. You’re inspired by all of it. There it is. There’s the original object and it’s what you get excited about, passionate about it. I think Damon’s take will be different, is different. It inherently has the DNA of the original Watchmen with a very specific take that he will put on it.

“It’s yes and. Yes, of course, we’re inspired by the original. Yes, of course, we’re respectful of what that meant and what it is as an object. But then Damon has his own way of extending that and taking it to a new place because he’s not redoing it, he’s creating something that’s other than that. I don’t know. We’ll see how people respond. I think people are going to like it.”

Are you excited about the new Watchmen series? Watchmen premieres on HBO on October 20th.