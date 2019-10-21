Watchmen: The Story Continues in “Marital Feats of Comanche Horsemanship” Preview

Sunday night marked the dawn of a new era for Watchmen, with the debut of HBO’s television adaptation of the iconic graphic novel. It’s safe to say that the epic television series is reimagining the decades-old story in some surprising ways, and now we have our latest look at where the story is going next. On Sunday, the premium cable network released a new preview for the series’ second episode, which is titled “Marital Feats of Comanche Horsemanship”, and beyond.

Without getting into spoilers, the pilot episode certainly “remixed” some of the series’ iconic elements, while plunging it into new territory.

“Look, [the new series] certainly fits into the “sequel” box, and definitely doesn’t fit into the “reboot” box,” series creator Damon Lindelof explained in a recent interview. “We treat the original 12 issues as canon. They all happened. We haven’t done any revisionist history, but we can maneuver in between the cracks and crevices and find new stories there. But for all the reasons you just articulated, we wanted to make sure our first episode felt like the beginning of a new story rather than a continuation of an old story. That’s what I think a sequel is — the continuation of an old story.”

At the center of the story is Angela Abar (Regina King), the police detective who moonlights as a vigilante.

“I keep feeling like, Why is Regina King not the star when she’s the star?” Lindelof said in an interview last month. “I would never write something for her where she had to be a liar — Regina doesn’t lie.”

“[Regina] liked the idea of Angela in that it was not just about putting on a cool costume and beating up bad guys,” said Lindelof. “It was understanding that she can beat up white supremacists, but she can’t beat white supremacy. She likes the Sisyphean quality of that battle.”

You can view the synopsis for “Marital Feats of Comanche Horsemanship” below!

“As Angela relives haunting memories of an attack on her family, she detains a mysterious man who claims responsibility for Tulsa’s most recent murder; An original play is performed for an audience of one.”

Watchmen airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO. “Marital Feats of Comanche Horsemanship” will air on October 27th.