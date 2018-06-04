First ‘Watchmen’ Set Photos Reveal Don Johnson’s Role

Fans have been curious to see exactly how HBO’s Watchmen adaptation will come together, and it looks like a new group of set photos have provided a major clue.

The photos, which you can check out here, show Don Johnson on the series’ set, dressed in some sort of police captain regalia. Surrounding Johnson are a group of police officers in yellow face masks, whose uniforms say “Tulsa Police”.

In a way, these photos almost raise more questions than they answer, as Tulsa, Oklahoma doesn’t really play a role in the original Watchmen comics. The main police officer characters in the comics are Detective Steven Fine, who investigates the Watchmen before dying at the hands of Ozymandias’ squid monster, and Hollis Mason, the original man to take on the mantle of Nite-Owl.

But as those involved with Watchmen have explained, the television series won’t be a strict adaptation of the original DC Comics storyline from Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, instead taking things into a new contemporary creative direction.

“We have no desire to ‘adapt’ the twelve issues Mr. Moore and Mr. Gibbons created thirty years ago,” executive producer Damon Lindelof wrote in a recent social media post. “Those issues are sacred ground and they will not be retread nor recreated nor reproduced nor rebooted.”

“They will, however, be remixed.” Lindelof continued. “Because the bass lines in those familiar tracks are just too good and we’d be fools not to sample them. Those original twelve issues are our Old Testament. When the New Testament came along it did not erase what came before it. Creation. The Garden of Eden. Abraham and Isaac. The Flood. It all happened. And so it will be with Watchmen. The Comedian died. Dan and Laurie fell in love. Ozymandias saved the world and Dr. Manhattan left it just after blowing Rorschach to pieces in the bitter cold of Antarctica.”

In addition to Johnson, the cast of Watchmen will include Regina King, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Adelaide Clemens, and Andrew Howard. While no details about their roles have officially been announced, it’s safe to assume that more details will come about as production rolls along.

