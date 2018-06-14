‘Watchmen’ Set Photos Reveal SPOILER in the New Series

There’s quite a bit of mystery surrounding HBO’s TV adaptation of Watchmen, but a new series of set photos may have just provided a major clue.

The latest batch of set photos showcases various city streets used as part of Watchmen‘s sets — namely, the signs placed around them, which signal that there are bunkers for citizens to hide from a giant squid attack. A second set photo, which you can find over at SlashFilm, also features a fake newspaper, which mentions the giant squid and that Adrian Vendt/Ozymandias is dead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Novas imagens revelam conexão com história original. Nas fotos abaixo, podemos ver que existem abrigos contra invasões alienígenas. A HQ termina em uma falsa invasão planejada por Veidt, que usa deste artifício para unificar os países e impedir uma iminente Guerra Nuclear: pic.twitter.com/tCvBTRkDgy — HBO’s Watchmen Brasil (@Watchmen_Brasil) June 11, 2018

For those familiar with the original Watchmen comic, these set photos feel like a pretty major indicator of when the television series is set. In the comic, Vendt genetically engineered the giant squid monster, ultimately killing a large amount of people by teleporting the monster into New York City. This event then motivated governments around the world to work to prevent future monster attacks, ending the Cold War and building towards a utopia in the process.

With that in mind, having the giant squid play a role in the Watchmen TV series makes a lot of sense. The series is reportedly largely set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and will follow characters who were not established in the Watchmen comics, something that made some fans scratch their heads a bit. But having these connections to the main events of Watchmen, and showcasing what happened in a different part of the country after the fact, will surely leave plenty of new storytelling opportunities.

“We have no desire to ‘adapt’ the twelve issues Mr. Moore and Mr. Gibbons created thirty years ago,” executive producer Damon Lindelof wrote in a recent social media post. “Those issues are sacred ground and they will not be retread nor recreated nor reproduced nor rebooted.”

“They will, however, be remixed.” Lindelof continued. “Because the bass lines in those familiar tracks are just too good and we’d be fools not to sample them. Those original twelve issues are our Old Testament. When the New Testament came along it did not erase what came before it. Creation. The Garden of Eden. Abraham and Isaac. The Flood. It all happened. And so it will be with Watchmen. The Comedian died. Dan and Laurie fell in love. Ozymandias saved the world and Dr. Manhattan left it just after blowing Rorschach to pieces in the bitter cold of Antarctica.”

The cast of Watchmen will include Don Johnson, Regina King, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Adelaide Clemens, and Andrew Howard. While no details about their roles have officially been announced, it’s safe to assume that more details will come about as production rolls along.

What do you think of this new look at HBO’s Watchmen? Are you excited to find out more about the series’ timeline? Let us know what you think about it all in the comments below.

Watchmen does not currently have a release date. ComicBook.com will provide more updates as they come about.