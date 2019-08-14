We Wish This Tim Drake Robin Cosplay Were Real

Cosplayer Masked Mateo took to Instagram earlier this week to share photos from his Robin/Tim Drake photo shoot — reimagining the teen hero as if he had made an appearance in Zack Snyder‘s DC Comics movies — and the DC Cinematic Subreddit, unsurprisingly, found his images and fell in love with them a little. Inspired by the Robin costume displayed under glass in the Batcave in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the suit brings Robin’s classic red and black ensemble (complete with a red that feels more Shazam! than Sndyer) to the DCEU aesthetic with some pretty cool results.

You can check out both the Reddit thread, and a second image from Masked Mateo’s Instagram feed in case you want to follow him to see more, below. In the images, he not only has a costume that has the appropriate texture to Snyder’s Robin costume, and the stylized “R” seen in Batman v Superman, but he also has the right gauntlets and a comics-appropriate bo staff.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The costume in the movie appears only briefly, but fans imbued it with a lot of meaning, assuming that it meant Jason Todd had been murdered by The Joker and that, like in Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns, that is what had compelled Bruce Wayne to turn his back on Gotham City. Much later, Snyder would suggest that the costume was actually intended to be Dick Grayson’s, but he did not elucidate on what the plans would have been had his DC movie plans not been cut short.

Justice League Part One and Part Two were announced at the same time, with filmmaker Zack Snyder supposedly filming them back to back. That did not last long, though. Snyder eventually, famously, either left Justice League or was forced out shortly after the death of his daughter. But even before that, a set visit during production on the film included quotes that indicated that Part Two was not guaranteed to happen, and might not happen with Snyder even if it did. Conventional wisdom says that before he exited the movie, the plan was to build a trilogy of films, but even at its most bullish, Warner Bros. only announced the two before things started to change.

When Justice League was released in 2017, with Snyder as the sole credited director of the movie but everyone knowing that Joss Whedon had overseen significant reshoots and dramatically cut the film back from its original runtime to meet studio demands, the film was relatively well received — as long as the bar you are using for that statement is the one set by other DC movies, which up to that point had been largely hated by critics and divisive among fans.

Its poor box office performance cemented what many fans already expected: Snyder was done with DC films for the foreseeable future, and Justice League Part Two was shelved indefinitely. Fans have taken to the internet in the time since to demand Warners release Snyder’s working cut of the film, since it seems that the best, if not only, chance to see new, Snyder-directed DC content for the foreseeable future would be if Warners releases the filmmaker’s cut of Justice League — regardless of how long a shot that might be.