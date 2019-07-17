Westworld Creator Reveals New Details About Aaron Paul’s Mysterious Character

We still have a long wait until HBO begins airing the third season of their existentialist sci-fi hit Westworld, and after the explosive events in the Season 2 finally it’s safe to say that people have a lot of questions. And with the announcement that fan-favorite Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul has joined the show, those questions have only amplified.

The first trailer for Westworld Season 3 teased Paul’s new character, who seemingly has a major run in with Dolores early in the episodes. Now series co-creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan is finally opening up on what fans can expect for the new episodes, including new details for Paul’s mysterious role, a construction worker in Los Angeles named Caleb.

“Aaron’s character will challenge Dolores’ notions about the nature of humanity,” Nolan said to Entertainment Weekly. “He’s the type of person who doesn’t get to go to Westworld.”

“We’re looking at the aftermath of the massacre in the park,” Joy added. “After all they went through to get out of the park, Dolores finally got what she wanted, so we wanted to see how she interacts with the world and what her plan is. That’s a part of the story we were excited to tell.”

The new season will be more upfront and linear and won’t play around with a huge time jump, the showrunners explained.

“This is season is a little less of a guessing game and more of an experience with the hosts finally getting to meet their makers,” Nolan explained.

He later added, “Part of the story plays out in the Western United States, and that’s a thematic through-line in the show — the American West as a setting and an ethos. The idea of the West as a wild place, where just over the next hill or horizon there are no rules. On that thematic level, Dolores emerges to figure out what happened to the real West. And the answer is: We paved the thing over, and civilization eventually caught up with all those people who were running away from it.”

There’s no release date revealed yet for Westworld Season 3, but it’s likely that it will premiere sometime in 2020. Perhaps we’ll learn more this weekend during San Diego Comic-Con.