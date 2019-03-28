Here Is What Dave Bautista Could Look Like as Batman Villain Bane

Dave Bautista currently delights fans as Drax in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, but one fan recently wondered what the actor would look like if he jumped over to the DC side of things. William Gray decided to see what Bautista would look like as the popular Batman villain Bane, and it certainly gave other fans something to think about. The design is pretty simple actually, utilizing the real Bautista’s bulky frame and extensive ink to do most of the talking. The costume is also pretty simple, going with a black tank top but also wearing the Bane mask from the comics with some tweaks.

Those tweaks are pretty noticeable however, as the mask has cutouts around the eyes and mouth. In the books, the eyes are covered with glowing red lenses and the mouth typically has a full white mask covering it. The more muzzle-like mask became a favorite after Tom Hardy’s portrayal in The Dark Knight Rises, though this design ditches both versions for something a bit more natural.

You can’t have Bane without Venom of course, and you can see the tubes flowing from his back into his arms and head. You can check out the whole image for yourself below.

Many started thinking of what role Bautista could play in the now James Gunn directed relaunch-boot-quelThe Suicide Squad, and Bane has come up more than once. The roster of villains Gunn is reportedly using is quite the eclectic bunch, including villains like Polka-Dot and Ratcatcher, and having someone of Bane’s caliber could be a great way to even it out with some mainstream power. Plus, having all that strength at your disposal probably wouldn’t hurt either.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see, but at least Gunn will be reteaming with Bautista on Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, which he was recently rehired for.

As for Bane, a new version of the villain was recently introduced on Gotham and is played by Shane West. This version seems to skew a bit more towards the Dark Knight Rises version from an aesthetic perspective, but like all Gotham characters features a unique flair all his own.

What do you think of this Bautista Bane? Let us know in the comments!

