When Do ‘Arrow,’ ‘The Flash,’ ‘Black Lightning’ And ‘Supergirl’ Come Back?

Superhero shows are a major block of The CW‘s weekly programming with Supergirl kicking things off on Sunday nights and Arrow, Black Lightning, and The Flash following on Monday and Tuesday. However, those staple shows are taking a little break for the end of February — but we know when to expect them back.

After tonight’s episode of Supergirl, The CW’s DC Comics-inspired superhero shows are on a brief hiatus until the first week of March. The brief break echoes a similar hiatus last February when the shows went on February pause due to NBC’s broadcast of The Olympics, though this time without a major sporting event it appears that the shows are simply taking a break, giving a bit of breathing room before the shows start ramping up for the end of their seasons later this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For Arrow, that break means giving fans a chance to process a major reveal at the end of last week’s “Star City Slayer”. In the last moments of that episode it was revealed that Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) is pregnant and Mia/Blackstar in the 2040 flash forwards is none other than baby all grown up — the daughter of Oliver and Felicity. It was a huge bombshell for the series, but it’s not the only one coming. Katherine McNamara, who plays Mia, recently told TV Line that there are more to come.

“Oh god, just thinking back, there are too many to count,” she said. “But I’m in Episode 13 (airing this Monday, Feb. 11) 14 and 15 as well, and there are multiple bombshells dropped from this point forward. What you saw at the end of the 150th episode [with Mia and Connor Hawke locating the decrepit bunker] is just the beginning. It’s the tip of the iceberg. Actually, this coming Monday is a huge episode for the future storyline. There’s at least one massive bomb drop this Monday.”

So with all of that in mind, when will the DC shows return to The CW? Supergirl will return on Sunday, March 3rd with “What’s So Funny ‘Bout Truth, Justice, and the American Way?” which will Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) dealing with the dual challenges of Manchester Black (David Ajala) and Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer) as outlined in the official synopsis here.

Arrow returns March 4th with “Brothers & Sisters” which, according to the synopsis, will see Oliver (Stephen Amell) attempt to bond with his newfound half-sister Emiko (Sea Shimooka).

Black Lightning is also set to return on Monday, March 4th with “The Book of Secrets: Chapter Four: Original Sin” and The Flash comes back on Tuesday March 5th with “King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd” which is exactly what it sounds like, but you can check out that synopsis here.

Are you bummed that The CW’s superhero series are taking a break to close out February? Let us know in the comments below.