When Does DC's Legends of Tomorrow Return?

✖

The last time fans saw DC's Legends of Tomorrow, John Constantine (Matt Ryan) regained magic but not necessarily the right way. His plan to have his powers restored by the Fountain of Imperium ended up not going to plan at all and instead, he ended up using a potion from a vampire, something that is much more dangerous and could have major consequences not just for Constantine but the Legends as well. However, fans will have to wait just a bit longer to see how things work out because The CW series remains on a short hiatus this week. New episodes will return on Sunday, August 8th.

When Legends returns next week, it will see the heroes end up, in all places, a cosmic bowling alley. As we've seen in the preview and photos for "The Final Frame", the Legends track down another alien pod and in doing so find a device that sends them to said bowling alley. Their only way home ends up being having to beat the reigning champions so it will be interesting to see just how good at bowling the team is. The episode will also see Nate and Zari attempt to have a romantic date as well Ava do a bit of wedding planning with Behrad and Gary. You can check out the official episode synopsis for yourself below.

STRIKE ZONE – When the Legends track down another Alien pod, they find a device that transports them to a cosmic bowling alley. Before consulting Sara (Caity Lotz), Astra (Olivia Swann), and Rory (Dominic Purcell), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) makes a bet against the reigning champs for a ride back to the Waverider, but not everyone is happy about the plan when they realize what they are up against. Elsewhere, Nate (Nick Zano) plans a romantic date for him and Zari (Tala Ashe), but nothing goes as planned. Meanwhile, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) try to distract Ava (Jes Macallan), from what’s going on with wedding planning. Matt Ryan also stars. Jes Macallan directed the episode written by James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt.

As for what's airing tonight, Sunday, August 1st, The CW is re-airing "Bad Blood" so if you want to see just exactly how Constantine ends up with his potion-based magic powers, have a chance. You can also check out that synopsis below as well.

THE CYLCE OF LIFE – With Constantine (Matt Ryan) obsessed with getting his powers back, he convinces Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) to join him on the quest to find the Fountain of Imperium. After they find themselves at the end of the Spanish Civil War, Spooner makes an unexpected bond with someone she feels the need to protect them from everyone, including Constantine. Now that they have a special guest on board the Waverider, Nate (Nick Zano), Zari (Tala Ashe), Behrad (Shayan Sobhian), Gary (Adam Tsekham) and Astra (Olivia Swann) all work together but experience some growing pains along the way. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Lita (guest star Mina Sundwall) are concerned about Rory’s (Dominic Purcell) health, so they try to convince him to take it seriously. Jes Macallan also stars. Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "The Final Frame" airs on August 8th.