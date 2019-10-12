The Suicide Squad First Look Photos Reveal Sean Gunn Playing CGI Character

A massive batch of set photos from the production of The Suicide Squad surfaced online Friday afternoon, including the first look at many new characters involved in the movie. That includes one Sean Gunn — one of the only headling actors in the photos not wearing a traditional superhero (or villain) suit per se. Instead, he was clad in the gray and black CGI suit actors wear when they’re performing motion capture roles. It’s still unconfirmed what role Gunn is playing in the film, though recent reports suggest he’d be playing Weasel, a villain typically opposite of Firestorm.

The CGI would seem to lend some credence to the Weasel theory as the supervillain oftentimes appears in comics as a fury humanoid weasel, a look certainly too elaborate for realistic practical effects. The leaked set photos also show costumed heroes played by Nathan Fillion, Flula Borg, Mayling Ng, and Pete Davidson.

The use of a motion capture suit would seem to suggest Gunn’s body and voice will actually be used for the character, whoever that ends up being. Ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame this year, Gunn made sure to point out the difference between motion capture versus motion reference, a method he uses for his role as Rocket Raccoon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The thing that was unusual is that the motion capture part of it, which is technically motion reference, not motion capture because it’s not, they’re not doing it through a computer,” Gunn explained. “The animators are literally watching what I do and animating that rather than sending it through an algorithm the way that you would do it with the way you would do it with a more humanoid character. That doesn’t work for a raccoon. It just doesn’t, the technology isn’t there. It doesn’t look good enough. So the animators actually watch what I do and animate that.”

Along with Gunn, Fillion, Borg, Ng, and Davidson, The Suicide Squad also stars Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, John Cena, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, and Daniela Melchior.

Joker is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

