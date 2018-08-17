‘The Flash’s Grant Gustin Explains Why He Left Twitter

Grant Gustin is no longer on Twitter and now The Flash star is explaining why.

In a post to his Instagram Stories earlier this, Gustin shared with fans why he had opted to leave Twitter, explaining that he hasn’t been active on the social media platform for some time, so he simply deactivated it. He also noted that he’s not on Facebook, either, making Instagram his only, official social media account.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yo guys, PSA really quick. I’m sure you guys have noticed, some of you I haven’t been on Twitter for like a really long time, so I just deactivated it so any Twitter, Facebook accounts whatever, those aren’t me. This is my only social media platform,” Gustin said in the short video.

It’s official! No more twitter account for him! He’s deactivated it. I am thankful he’s using IG at least we have some social media from him! And I respect his choice! ❤️ #GrantGustin #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/YSrtAid49u — ⚡️TheFlashVibes⚡️ (@aveiestweets) August 2, 2018

The timing of this message is worth noting. The fan who posted the video on Twitter did so on August 2, almost a week ago, which means that Gustin had already left Twitter well before today’s dustup about his new costume for The Flash.

For those not caught up, earlier today a photo of the new suit Gustin’s Barry Allen gets to wear for The Flash’s upcoming fifth season leaked to the internet causing a bit of a stir as well as a bit of backlash onto Gustin. The actor received some body shaming due to the suit’s appearance in the photo, something that resulted in him posting a message on Instagram directly addressing it.

“I’m happy with my body and who I am and other kids who are built like me and thinner than me should be able to feel the same way,” Gustin’s post reads in part. “Not only that, but they should be able to feel like THEY could be a superhero on tv or film or whatever it may be someday. I love the suit that has been designed for me, and I think when everyone sees it in its entirety, you will love it too.”

When fans realized that Gustin was no longer on Twitter, they began to wonder if he had left the platform because of the situation. That simply is not the case. As for the costume, the leaked photo has been taken down and fans will just have to wait until the series returns this fall for some of the surprises they have in store.

“In the first episode… I don’t want to tell you too much, but in the first episode, two things happen that I’ve wanted to happen for five years.” Gustin explained recently to ComicBook.com. “One of them is a huge action sequence that is out of the comics, and I remember thinking when I read that ‘We’ll never be able to do that. Which sucks, because that’s so cool.’ And we’re doing it, yeah. We’re doing it in the first episode. And I’m really excited about it, because I know our visual effects guys are going to kill it, and what we shot was awesome.”

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.