‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Set Video Shows Cheetah Using Her Powers

Filming is underway on Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to DC Films’ 2017 hit film Wonder Woman. The sequel introduces Kristen Wiig as Wonder Woman’s nemesis Cheetah, and a new video taken from the set shows Wiig putting her Cheetah powers to use.

The video shows Wiig as a Barbara Ann Minerva using her uncanny abilities to leap up into the air towards a flagpole.

(VIDEO) Kristen Wiig on the set of Wonder Woman 1984 last night. #WW84 #Cheetah pic.twitter.com/XLWTL3LRUh — Wonder Woman 1984 (@WonderWomanHQ) July 11, 2018

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins previously revealed an official first look at Wiig as Minerva, but this is the first we’ve seen of the character displaying her powers. Cheetah’s conflict with Wonder Woman in the film will reportedly draw from a popular comic book storyline.

Principal photography on Wonder Woman 1984 began in June. Production will span multiple locations, including Washington DC and Virginia in the United States, as well as the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Canary Islands.

Rumor has it that material from Wonder Woman 1984 could debut at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Wonder Woman 1984 takes its title from the year it takes place. The film sees Gal Gadot reprise her role as Princess Diana. More surprising is that Chris Pine will also return as Steve Trevor despite Trevor having apparently died during the climax of the first Wonder Woman movie. Here’s how that may be possible.

Jenkins spoke about the plot of Wonder Woman 1984 at CinemaCon, saying that the 1980s setting of the film will hold new temptations for Diana.

“[Wonder Woman is an] optimistic and positive character,” Jenkins said. “This film set in the ’80s, she has to deal with the temptation of our world, and face extraordinary odds.”

Jenkins has also previously stated that she’s looking forward to being able to fully unleash Wonder Woman’s power in the sequel without having to establish her history by telling her origin story.

“The greatest thing about making this movie was the fact that you’re really building to the Wonder Woman that we all love, but not until the end of the movie,” Jenkins said. “The most exciting thing about [the sequel] is literally seeing her loose in the world now, living those classic stories. Here’s Wonder Woman, and what can she do?”

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to open in theaters on November 1, 2019.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.