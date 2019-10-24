Wonder Woman 1984 Director Confirms Maxwell Lord

Fans have to wait a little bit longer to finally see Wonder Woman 1984, but if the original film is anything to go by, it will be more than worth the wait. We know very little about the anticipated film, other than Gal Gadot is returning along with Chris Pine and director Patty Jenkins and the film is of course set in the 1980s. That said, an earlier report suggested that Maxwell Lord would be in the film and would have Pedro Pascal bringing that character to life, and it seems Jenkins just confirmed at least the first part of that rumor.

Jenkins took to social media and shared an image of Maxwell Lord with the caption “Well hello… Max. #WW1984.” That pretty much cements the first part of that rumor, and she also might have put the second part to bed as well, as she tagged Pedro Pascal in the image of Maxwell Lord as well.

Another feather in this particular cap is the fact that the suit Maxwell Lord is wearing in the image pretty much lines up with an image she shared of Pascal from the set of Wonder Woman 1984 previously, which featured him in a business suit in the back of a car. He certainly looks the part of Lord, and we can’t wait to see him in action.

Now, it has been suggested that this take on Maxwell Lord will be a bit different from the comics, where Lord has mental powers that allow him to mentally control others, though it takes a big physical strain on his body when he does so. We might not end up seeing that in the movie, but as we’ve seen in the comics, Lord can be just as deadly and influential without powers.

Ares ended up being the main villain of the first Wonder Woman along with Doctor Poison, and it remains to be seen if Lord will end up being the main villain of the sequel or more in a Poison role, acting as a complement to the main villain.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5th, 2020.

