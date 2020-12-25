Wonder Woman 1984 Director Patty Jenkins Reveals Details of the Only Deleted Scene

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 finally hit theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day, and it was recently confirmed that there will be a third installment to the franchise. However, folks are still talking about the sequel, which recently passed $100 million at the worldwide box office. During a recent chat with Collider, director Patty Jenkins was asked about the movie's runtime, which apparently caused some debate. They asked if there have been any discussions about the possibility of releasing a director's cut on HBO Max. Jenkins said "no" and revealed there was only one full scene that was cut from the film.

"No. I wouldn't even want to," Jenkins said of a potential director's cut. "The reason why is because I grew up with the pacing of films being a little bit slower and I think that's great. And when I show those movies to my son, there's no part of him that thinks they're too slow. When you watch Superman or you watch Raiders of the Lost Ark, nothing about it is too slow. We've gotten pretty quick moving in movies a lot now, but that doesn't add up to emotion to me. But I'm also a director, so who knows? I may be indulging myself and just playing around in scenes for too long to sustain the movie. Generally directors do that when you leave them alone."

She added, "So that's the only difference that I end up having is I would like to take a little more time and have a little more air all over the place in scenes we really had anyway. And that's it. So, if I aired my longer cut, it would be 15 minutes or 10 minutes longer and everybody would say, 'I couldn't tell the difference,' because it would just be a little bit slower pace across the board so it's not really worth it."

Jenkins continued, "I didn't cut out very many scenes in this movie. I cut out only parts of scenes. The only scene I can even think of that we cut out was Steve and Diana hailing a cab outside of The Natural History Museum to get to Black Gold. That's the only actual scene I think we cut out."

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana (Gal Gadot) is living in the '80s, when she's surprised by the return of her long-dead love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). She will face off against Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) while helping Steve get acclimated to the new world in the same way that he did for her when she left Themyscira decades before.

Wonder Woman 1984 is now streaming on HBO Max.