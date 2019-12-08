Gal Gadot Cried After Watching Wonder Woman 1984 for the First Time

Gal Gadot’s reaction to seeing #WW84 for the first time pic.twitter.com/6rSwI5BN3u — nic | ʬ ⁸⁴ (@nic750) December 8, 2019

Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot had a strong reaction to seeing the film for the first time. On Instagram, Gadot discussed seeing the first cut of the film and how atypical it was compared to the usual experience of watching herself act. She says, “For an actor to see himself playing in a movie is always a very strange thing, because you’re very judgmental about yourself and you’re very nervous and all you see is you, and I got to say the first time I watched Wonder Woman [1984], and it was the very first cut, the very first director’s cut, I forgot it was me and I was is invested even though I shot the whole movie and I read the script a million times and we did it and filmed it for eight whole months and all of a sudden seeing all the puzzle pieces coming together and seeing this huge, grand… I called Patty crying. I had an even bigger reaction than I did for the first one.”

Warner Bros. released the first footage from Wonder Woman 1984, teasing the coming full trailer reveal. To say it excited fans would be an understatement.

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins returns to direct the sequel, which takes place in the year 1984. In a previous interview, Jenkins said that film’s take on the era would be unique. “You know what was cool? We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era,” she said. “In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

Gadot has teased that the sequel tells a story capable of standing on its own apart from 2017’s Wonder Woman. “It’s not a sequel, it’s its own story,” Gadot teased during the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “Its own chapter, a whole new movie. The bar is very high, but our aspirations are even higher. so we just give it everything that we have and hoping what we bring you guys will love.”

Gadot returns as Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984. Chris Pine also returns in the role of Steve Trevor. They’re joined by newcomers Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva, aka the villain Cheetah and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord.

Wonder Woman 1984 opens on June 5, 2020. Upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.