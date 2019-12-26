Wonder Woman 1984 Is Atom Tickets’ Most Anticipated Movie 2020

On the heels of the news that Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is IMDb’s most-anticipated movie of 2020, DC has another boon to their hopes for next year, as Wonder Woman 1984 is the one fans surveyed by Atom Tickets are looking forward to the most. Gal Gadot will reprise the role of Diana of Themyscira, a part she has been playing since 2015’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In this installment, the World War I backdrop of the first movie has given way to the Reagan era, but Wonder Woman’s dead boyfriend is back at least — somehow.

The film, which is expected in theaters in June, will be the second DC release of the year (after Birds of Prey in February). It leads Black Widow, which takes the second spot on the Atom Tickets list.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Surprisingly, Birds of Prey does not make the Atom Tickets top five. After Black Widow, the list is rounded out with No Time To Die, the latest James Bond movie; Fast & Furious 9, and the live-action remake of Mulan.

Marvel can take some solace in the fact that their #2 debut on this list is accompanied by a top five movies of the previous decade. The same people who said they’re more excited about Wonder Woman 1984 than Black Widow said that their five favorites of the last ten years are Marvel’s The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Infinity War, Deadpool, and Black Panther. So…that’s not a bad showing.

Both Black Widow‘s Scarlett Johansson and Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot appear on the list of favorite actresses of the previous decade, along with The Hunger Games and X-Men: First Class standout Jennifer Lawrence. Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins is joined by Ava DuVernay and Jordan Peele as the directors that got Atom Tickets respondents most excited over the last ten years.

Joining Gadot in WW84 are Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord.

What do you think of the latest look at Wonder Woman 1984? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.