Wonder Woman 1984 Home Release Dates Announced

Wonder Woman 1984 was released in theatres and on HBO Max on Christmas Day, but the DC movie only remained on the streaming service for about a month. Just like any theatrical film release, there will be a waiting period between the movie leaving HBO Max and getting an official home release. However, fans won't have to wait long! The movie will soon be available to own on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital.

On February 12th, you can get a 48-hour rental of Wonder Woman 1984 for the first time for $19.99 on various sites. If you're willing to wait a little longer, you can officially own the movie on digital platforms such as Amazon, FandangoNOW, iTunes, PlayStation, Vudu, and more as of March 16th. If you're holding out for a physical copy of the movie, the official release date for the 4K Combo Pack ($44.99), Blu-ray ($35.99), and DVD ($28.98) will be on March 30th.

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of Wonder Woman 1984 will feature DolbyVisionTM HDR, which "dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range, and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen, frame by frame." The 4K UHD Combo Pack and Blu-ray will also include the following special features:

The Making of Wonder Woman 1984: Expanding the Wonder

Gal & Kristen: Friends Forever

Small But Mighty

Scene Study: The Open Road

Scene Study: The Mall

Gal & Krissy Having Fun

Meet the Amazons

Black Gold Infomercial

Gag Reel

Wonder Woman 1984 Retro Remix

You can check out an image of the 4K Combo Pack below:

(Photo: WarnerMedia)

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana (Gal Gadot) is living in the '80s, when she's surprised by the return of her long-dead love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). She will face off against Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) while helping Steve get acclimated to the new world in the same way that he did for her when she left Themyscira decades before.

Fans of the Wonder Woman films will be happy to learn Warner Bros. recently announced they would be making a third movie. Two days after Wonder Woman 1984 premiered on HBO Max, the studio confirmed Gadot would be returning as well as director Patty Jenkins. Gadot has said in a recent interview that the movie will likely be in the present day. Jenkins has already hinted that Kristen Wiig will return as Cheetah in Wonder Woman 3.

Which version of Wonder Woman 1984 are you getting? Tell us in the comments!