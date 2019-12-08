Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Reveals Best Look Yet at Golden Eagle Armor

The first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 officially arrived on Sunday, and it gave fans the long-awaited first look at Diana Prince’s (Gal Gadot) latest adventure. The trailer showcased the film’s 1980s setting in an array of absurd and delightful ways, while also teasing the conflict between Diana and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal). Much of the trailer showed Diana in her signature red, blue, and gold costume, but audiences got a look at her newest ensemble in a pretty epic way. Towards the end of the trailer, Diana was seen donning an all-gold suit of armor with wings, which she sheds before blocking a bullet with her bracelets.

While the costume, which is often regarded as the “Golden Eagle” armor, was showcased in the first teaser poster, this lets fans see the costume in all its glory. In the comics, Diana first dons the costume in the 1996 Kingdom Come storyline, and it was incorporated into the main continuity by 1999. By and large, the armor is justified as being a way to further protect the hero wearing it, with the wings also giving the wearer the ability to fly. The fact that it provides more protection is definitely a key detail here, especially since Diana will be going up against Maxwell Lord and Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) in 1984. Given Cheetah’s cat-like powers, there’s a chance that the armor allows Diana to do closer hand-to-hand combat with her adversary.

It’s hard to deny that the Golden Eagle armor also fits with the ’80s aesthetic in a pretty epic way, something that the film’s cast and crew were excited to adapt for the big screen.

“You know what was cool,” the film’s director, Patty Jenkins said in a recent interview. “We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era. In our version, as a child of the ’80s myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

“But there’s also incredible music, incredible art,” the director continued. “And so I really felt like the 1980s is mankind at their most extreme and at their best. It was when we could do anything we wanted and we had no idea of the price yet. So we have really committed to that version of the ’80s, where it’s not needle drops, and it’s not a bunch of jokes. It’s actually the most aspirational and elegant version of the ’80s in many places.”

