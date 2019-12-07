Wonder Woman 1984 Teaser Trailer Released

The long wait for the first trailer for Warner Bros’ eagerly-anticipated Wonder Woman sequel, Wonder Woman 1984 is almost over with the full trailer set to release on Sunday, but it looks like fans are getting their first look at the Amazon warrior in action today. Warner Bros. has released a brand new teaser trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 giving us a spectacular taste of what to expect in the upcoming DC film — as well as our best look yet at Gal Gadot back in action as the beloved and iconic Wonder Woman.

In the teaser, which you can check out up top, Wonder Woman is in her full warrior glory, even wielding her iconic Lasso, deflecting bullets with her gauntlets, and literally harnessing the lightning as she leaps across the sky as well as what appears to be a glimpse of Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord looking to be pretty much up to no good.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Nothing good is born from lies,” Diana says in voice over, “and greatness is not what you think.”

Earlier this week, Gadot teased that the trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 would arrive on Sunday, sharing that something “very exciting’ would be arriving this weekend and asked fans to submit their best “Power Pose” photos.

“I’m here to let you all know that something very exciting is coming your way, this Sunday, December 8,” Gadot said. “You can get in on the action before anyone else by commenting below with a photo of your fiercest Wonder Woman pose. Then tune in right here to watch it all unfold.” Historically, Warner Bros. releases its trailers from San Diego Comic-Con online at the same time as their playing in Hall H. CCXP might follow that lead, but that remains to be seen.

Gal Gadot is joined in the sequel once again by actor Chris Pine who is set to return as Steve Trevor, though that will likely come as a surprise for many fans considering the character’s demise at the end of the first movie. But Pine himself addressed the surprising circumstances surrounding Trevor’s return during an interview with Variety earlier this year.

“I found this time, the tables had turned on me as a man, in terms of how I interacted and played on the screen,” Pine explained. “I loved, as the character, my woman. My partner. She’s my partner. So that came to define this man. What a wonderful thing, as a character, to be in love. As a man on screen in a big film, it was interesting because my ego comes out: ‘Well, I want the big f–king fight. Let me climb something.’ And Patty’s like, ‘No, not about you.’ She said ‘not about you’ more times making this film.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 5, 2020.