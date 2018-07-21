‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Footage Shown at Comic-Con

The world has been eagerly anticipating Gal Gadot’s return as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, and it looks like the lucky fans at San Diego Comic-Con were the first to see it!

The first bit of footage for Wonder Woman 1984 was screened during Warner Bros.’ panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. ComicBook.com got a chance to see the footage, a description of which you can check out below.

“Wonder Woman lands in the mall in full costume, with a little girl saying oh my gosh as Wonder Woman tosses her into a plush bear while apprehending two gunmen and crushing their guns. She hips her lasso around them runs the other direction and less off the platform to the level below. Then she runs down the street in full dash mode in full costume. Clip ends.”

The film is expected to see Diana going on an adventure in the 1980s, flanked by the somehow-resurrected Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). While details on the overall plot are still relatively slim, fans know to expect an appearance from Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), as well as a mystery character played by Pedro Pascal.

This new era is set to show Wonder Woman in an entirely new light, a task that director Patty Jenkins takes pretty seriously.

“I brought in all of my [department heads] every week,” Jenkins said in an interview earlier this year. “I would sit and hammer home… we have to be so careful that we don’t veer from one movie to another movie, first of all, and, second, that anywhere that she walks out in a Wonder Woman suit, it just doesn’t look ridiculous.”

And either way, it sounds like the film will have some new and exciting storytelling opportunities, now that her origin story has officially been told.

“She is now at her full powers. We’re raising the bar.” Jenkins said at Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon panel.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” Gadot echoed during an interview last year. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to debut on November 1, 2019.