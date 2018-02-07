Gal Gadot to Work With Tomb Raider Trainer for ‘Wonder Woman 2’

Gal Gadot is going to be in impressive shape in Wonder Woman 2 if the film’s choice of trainer is any indication.

Magnus Lygdback, the same trainer that worked with Alicia Vikander on Tomb Raider, has been brought on to train Gadot for her third turn as the Amazonian warrior for the upcoming sequel to last year’s blockbuster hit Wonder Woman.

While not much is known about Wonder Woman 2‘s plot beyond it being set during the Cold War and, thus, a sequel to Wonder Woman and a prequel to the rest of the DCEU’s films, fans may be able to expect a stronger superhero look — and Gadot can expect quite a workout. Lygdback spoke with USA Today recently about the routine he put together for Vikander’s as Lara Croft and to say it was intense. Vikander put on 12 pounds of muscle, trained in MMA fighting, ate five times a day, and occasionally took a rest day to develop an eight-pack for the role.

When it comes to Gadot’s Wonder Woman body, that will no doubt be tailored to the actress’s individual fitness needs, though one can imagine that an Amazon warrior who charged into enemy fire on the front lines of World War I and took down an actual god in the first film might just need to get seriously ripped in taking on the threats of the Cold War.

It will also be interesting to see what Gadot’s Wonder Woman physique looks like in the sequel for reasons beyond Lygdback’s impressive work with Vikander. When Gadot was first cast as Wonder Woman in 2013, there were vocal complaints from her detractors that she didn’t have the “right” body type to play the heroine, though even with the body shamers the film broke records and became one of the best movies of 2017.

Whatever Gadot’s physique will look like, she will probably need to start working out sooner rather than later. Wonder Woman 2 is set to begin filming this summer, reportedly at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England where the first Wonder Woman movie also filmed scenes.

Wonder Woman 2 premieres in theaters on November 1, 2019.

