‘Wonder Woman’ Director Teases A Great Love Story And New Characters In Sequel

One of the many strengths of Wonder Woman that set it apart from virtually all other superhero films was not just the way it handled romantic love, but also how director Patty Jenkins handled themes of compassionate love. When speaking with Variety, Jenkins teased what to expect from the new film and promises those themes of love will be just as strong in Wonder Woman 2.

“It’s really still going to other values of hers, and a similar formula insofar as making a great, enjoyable fun movie but that ultimately in its third act turns some very big issues, and a very big experience that will aim to have slightly more weight and profundity than it has to have,” Jenkins shared. “Because that’s a formula that I really like, and I like the idea of taking somebody on a very solid, great journey but that arrives at a bigger question being answered.”

The director also went on to ensure she’s bringing plenty of new twists, turns and characters to the table.

“So it’s like that but because she is Wonder Woman and she’s here now and she’s fully developed,” the filmmaker confirmed. “It’s got great fun from the start and great big superhero presence from the start, and is funny and a great love story again and a couple new unbelievable characters who I’m so excited about, who are very different than were in the last movie.”

“I did very much thematically want to get to love [in Wonder Woman 1], because that’s what she stands for, and the complexity of what we’re facing,” Jenkins continued. “That was the thing, is like the journey of a character through our world who believes in good and evil—as we all do—facing a world ultimately that ends up showing you how unbelievably complicated it is to tackle that or conquer that in any black and white terms. And therefore how much love that requires to stay struggling to make this world a better place versus choosing hate and joining the fight that perpetuates it.”

Wonder Woman’s romantic love interest was teased in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice using a photo of Steve Trevor, with fans finally getting to see how important the connection between the two was earlier this summer.

Another reason the love in humanity was felt so strongly with Wonder Woman was that one of critics’ biggest complaints about the other entries in the DC Extended Universe was the morose tone of the shared universe, making the film an even brighter beacon of hope.

Wonder Woman 2 is slated to hit theaters November 1, 2019.

[H/T Collider]