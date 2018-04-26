‘Wonder Woman 2’ Confirmed to Be Set in the Eighties

Warner Bros.’ presentation at CinemaCon has given DC Comics fans quite a lot to take in, including a major confirmation about Wonder Woman 2.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis was on hand during the presentation, which briefly teased what fans can expect in the upcoming sequel — namely, that the film is confirmed to be taking place in the 1980s.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[Wonder Woman is an] optimistic and positive character,” director Patty Jenkins said during part of the presentation’s sizzle reel. “This film set in the 80’s, she has to deal with the temptation of our world, and face extraordinary odds.”

Fans have speculated about the film’s time period almost instantly after the first Wonder Woman was released, with one rumor suggesting that the film would somehow involve the Cold War and somehow feature the return of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). While that latter bit of information remains unconfirmed, the tidbit about the ’80s has popped around quite a bit in the months since.

According to Jenkins, this setting will allow viewers to see Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) at a different point in time in her superhero career than in Wonder Woman, Batman vs. Superman, and Justice League.

“She is now at her full powers. We’re raising the bar.” Jenkins said, before a clip in the sizzle reel showed Wonder Woman flying into the frame.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” Gadot echoed during an interview last year. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

With Wonder Woman 2‘s setting confirmed – and production expected to begin this summer – it’s only a matter of time before more information about the film begins to come to light. As of now, we know that the project will include Kristen Wiig as the DC Comics villain Cheetah, as well as Pedro Pascal in an undisclosed role.

What do you think of Wonder Woman 2‘s ’80s setting? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Wonder Woman 2 is expected to land in theaters on November 1, 2019.