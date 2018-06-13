Internet Reacts To ‘Wonder Woman’ 2 Steve Trevor Return

DC fans got a big revelation today as a new photo surfaced of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor making a return to Wonder Woman 2, and they are quite excited about it.

The new sequel looks to be titled Wonder Woman 84, and thanks to Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins we got our first look at Trevor’s return in a new photo, which was posted with the caption “Welcome to WONDER WOMAN 1984, Steve Trevor! #WW84.” The photo shows a somewhat confused Trevor in a 1980s shopping mall, complete with all the 80s fashion you hoped for.

Many fans of the original film were hopeful that Trevor would in some way return, even as a ghost if that was the only way to get him back, but it looks like the crew behind the film found another way to make it happen. We don’t know the details yet of course, but it does seem he survived that plane explosion seen in the first film.

What happened after is anyone’s guess, and we have a few theories, but the internet is definitely coming up with their own too. More than anything though they are just happy to have him back, as his humor and tone gave new life to the character, and his chemistry with Gal Gadot on screen was insane. Now we get to see the two in a whole new decade, one very different from the battlefields of World War I.

While the surroundings might have changed, there is plenty of instability for Wonder Woman to get involved in, and we can’t wait to see the duo back together again right in the middle of it.

The internet has plenty of opinions too, so without further ado here are some of the best reactions to Steve Trevor’s return so far!

@Bosslogic

While the new photo answers the big question of whether Trevor is alive or not, it also brings up numerous questions as to how and is a perfect hook for the sequel (though it didn’t really need it right?).

Those #WonderWoman2 images that have just dropped, now I just have questions….. https://t.co/bNCtyytDOT — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) June 13, 2018

“Those #WonderWoman2 images that have just dropped, now I just have questions…..”

@HannaFlint

There was a big sigh of relief when Trevor was officially confirmed for the sequel, and fans couldn’t be happier to see him amongst the living.

“*Brian Blessed voice*

STEVE’s ALIVE!!! #WonderWoman2″

@simiyax

While some are just relieved, others need their questions answered, and they have plenty of them!

“WHAT IS THIS ? EXPLAIN!!! #wonderwoman2”

@PleaseCallMeDjm

Pure Fandom called for GIFs reflecting how happy fans are to see Steve Trevor back, and the responses didn’t disappoint, including this attempt to process the happiness.

“Tweet us a GIF of how happy you are to see #SteveTrevor back for #WonderWoman1984! #WonderWoman2”

@Bakpaksgotjets

Some seem to think he looks a bit frightened in the picture, a rude awakening of 80s fashion perhaps?

Somehow he fell through a time rift? ?

He looks very frightened. I don’t blame him, 80’s fashion looked like aliens decided what we were all gonna wear for the decade. — ?Bacon theFett ? (@Bakpaksgotjets) June 13, 2018

“Somehow he fell through a time rift? ? He looks very frightened. I don’t blame him, 80’s fashion looked like aliens decided what we were all gonna wear for the decade.”

Also, sometimes people dancing just says in visuals what you can’t express in words.

@OceanRageM

Some fans see this as a sign that in no way shape or form does Diana want Bruce Wayne, something some fans saw in their team-up in Justice League. To OceanRageM, Diana’s love starts and stops with Steve Trevor.

“Proof that Diana doesn’t want Bruce Wayne. She wants her dead boyfriend back”

@digitalspy

Come to think of it, this isn’t the first Chris to find himself in another decade, something Marvel fans will recognize from a certain Star-Spangled Avenger.

So…



Petition to get the two time-travelling Chrises / Steves some sort of support group for superheroes who crash their planes and end up in a different decade? #WW84 #CaptainAmerica #SteveTrevor

Chris Pine is back for #WonderWoman2 : https://t.co/wyqqIk84J8 pic.twitter.com/FAwBhtd87D — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) June 13, 2018

“So…

Petition to get the two time-travelling Chrises / Steves some sort of support group for superheroes who crash their planes and end up in a different decade?

#WW84 #CaptainAmerica #SteveTrevor

Chris Pine is back for #WonderWoman2 : https://buff.ly/2sVirLv “

@tracking_ontrek

While some feel Trevor is a bit frightened, others think he is more impressed by the 80s fashion he is witnessing, seemingly for the first time.

“?…what? Steve Trevor (#ChrisPine) is a bit like… impressed by the looks of the 80s? ?? #WonderWoman2 #WW84”

@jlawmcu

Some are celebrating the reappearance of Trevor and Diana’s 80-centric image with a good meal, and it really doesn’t get any better than that right?

“i am living & eating good today ?

#ww84 #wonderwoman2 “

@pawf1067

While many are happy to see Steve Trevor back in action for Wonder Woman 2, others are just happy to see Chris Pine back on the big screen.

“Give me any reason to look at Chris Pine and I’ll take it.

Thanks @PattyJenks! You’re a gem. 🙂

#WonderWoman2 #WonderWoman1984 #ChrisPine @ChrisPineNetwrk”