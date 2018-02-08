‘Wonder Woman 2’ Working Title Revealed

The Wonder Woman sequel seems to be moving forward, and it just received a new working title.

The anticipated sequel is being referred to as Magic Hour, though it isn’t really known why. Perhaps it is a reference to a magic based character in the film (Circe anyone?), or perhaps it is just a cool sounding name for the reteaming of Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot. The first film was quite magical after all.

Who knows, but this is yet another step forward for a sequel that DC fans are extremely excited about, and that’s enough to warrant some celebration.

Fans aren’t’ the only ones excited for the film though, as Jenkins and Gadot are both thrilled at the possibilities.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” Gadot told EW. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

Speaking of Lynda Carter, Jenkins did reveal that a cameo in the sequel is a possibility.

“We’ll see,” Jenkins told EW. “Lynda is one of the dearest people to us, has been a great mentor and dear friend. And we actually desperately tried to get her in the first one and we had the scheduling that couldn’t work, so she’s always been a part of our Wonder Woman family. We won’t say anything yet, but we certainly—there’s no lack of trying.”

Wonder Woman was a hit amongst critics as well as general audiences, bringing in over $412 million domestically over its 23-week run. The film added another $409 million internationally to bring its worldwide total to over $821 million.

Wonder Woman holds an 84.32 on ComicBook.com’s Composite Rankings, placing it in the #8 all-time spot. It also holds a 4.18 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s User Rankings, which places it in the #6 all-time spot.

As for the sequel, Wonder Woman 2 currently holds a 3.69 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s Anticipation Rankings, placing it in the #16 spot. You can submit your score for the sequel here.

Wonder Woman 2 is slated to hit theaters on November 1, 2019.