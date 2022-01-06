Gal Gadot Reveals When She Plans to Film Wonder Woman 3





Wonder Woman 3 star Gal Gadot has revealed when she plans to start filming the next entry in the DC Comics franchise. She’s on the cover of InStyle this month, and they go long on all facets of her career. But, the actress revealed that they will probably start in “a year and a half or so” from now. The script is still being worked on according to Gadot, which is understandable. These big franchises need time to get all of their ducks in a row. Last time out, the pandemic caused all kinds of alterations to the release schedule. But, the work behind the scenes also took some time of its own. For the next step beyond Wonder Woman 1984, there has to be a careful selection of a story. If the rumors are to be believed, that movie won’t be the next time fans will see Diana Prince on screen. In fact, she could appear in multiple titles in the next two years as the DC universe continues to grow larger and larger. However, the strict timeline isn’t exactly bothering Gadot.

She’s got another baby now, and that big Cleopatra project on the horizon. The Wonder Woman star told the magazine that having the scheduling structure helps.

“I love it,” Gadot said of the wild timeline of projects. “If there’s one thing I don’t like about this business, it’s that usually you don’t know when or where the next project will be. Once you’re a mother and you have kids, you need to plan and figure out your life.”

Previously, the DC star told The Hollywood Reporter, that she was excited about working with former Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter.

“First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as Wonder Woman,” Gadot shared. “She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything. She’s a true champion of what Patty and I have been doing, and it was so great that we managed to find the right opportunity to bring her to the last movie and now to the third one.” She added, “It’s even better this time. I love her very much. I love her dearly.”

Wonder Woman 3’s release date has not been announced yet.

