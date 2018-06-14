‘Wonder Woman ’84’ Set Photos Reveal a Lynda Carter Easter Egg

Wonder Woman ’84 has only just begun production, but it looks like fans have already begun to find connections to the character’s storied history.

A new series of set photos have recently made the rounds online, which show Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) walking down a city street. As it turns out, Gadot’s ensemble – with a wide-collared white shirt, a blue vest, a pinstripe vest, and a beige/grey jacket – bares resemblance to an outfit worn by Lynda Carter on the original Wonder Woman television show.

I KNEW Diana’s outfit reminded me of something! – she had a similar one in the TV show. #WW84 pic.twitter.com/Xqru5Io67s — Charlie Ashby (@CMWAshby) June 13, 2018

Granted, there’s a lot (meaning: Steve Trevor’s fanny pack) to take in with these photos, but this connection to the original 1970s series is equally as awesome. While it wouldn’t be the first time that Carter has been homaged within the Wonder Woman films, it’s just subtle enough to work, especially if Carter ends up actually cameoing in Wonder Woman ’84.

“Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins, we’re soul sisters,” Carter said in an interview earlier this year. “That is up to Patty Jenkins. I’ve been talking to her about it, and she’s given me some hints about it. And I guess it’s up to Warner Bros. if they want to spend the money.”

Easter eggs aside, fans have responded pretty well to the film’s ’80s setting, as it will allow viewers to see Diana at a different point in time in her superhero career than in Wonder Woman, Batman vs. Superman, and Justice League.

“She is now at her full powers. We’re raising the bar.” director Patty Jenkins said at Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon panel.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” star Gal Gadot echoed during an interview last year. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

With production officially underway, there’s no telling how many more Easter eggs could end up being discovered.

Wonder Woman ’84 is expected to land in theaters on November 1, 2019.