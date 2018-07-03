‘Wonder Woman 2’ Setting Teased by DC’s Geoff Johns

Not much is known about Wonder Woman 2 aside from its ’80s setting, but that detail gives this alleged new logo and title revealed by a DC head honcho more credibility.

Warner Bros. and DC’s upcoming Wonder Woman sequel is probably the most anticipated film on their slate, and it was recently confirmed that it would be set in the 1980s by Director Patty Jenkins. With that in mind, it seems more than a coincidence that President and Chief Creative Officer of DC Entertainment Geoff Johns’ new Twitter header sports a new image, with the text WW 84 emblazoned on it.

Jenkins revealed the 80s setting at this year’s CinemaCon presentation, saying “[Wonder Woman is an] optimistic and positive character. This film set in the 80’s, she has to deal with the temptation of our world, and face extraordinary odds.”

.@geoffjohns Twitter header is WW84 – is that a clue as to when #WonderWoman2 is set and possibly a clue to the name of the film? Wonder Woman ‘84 does have a nice ring to it #DCU pic.twitter.com/xisjbATZDc — Geek Vibes Nation 🖖 (@GeekVibesNation) June 1, 2018

While she doesn’t point out a specific year, 84 would be just as good a pick as any, and Wonder Woman 84 doesn’t sound bad at all right? Of course, it could just be an image related to something else, but don’t be surprised if you see 84 as part of the upcoming film’s title.

As for the sequel itself, Jenkins has been anticipating getting to unleash the character, something they couldn’t do until her origins were explained in the original.

“The greatest thing about making this movie was the fact that you’re really building to the Wonder Woman that we all love, but not until the end of the movie.” Jenkins said. “The most exciting thing about [the sequel] is literally seeing her loose in the world now, living those classic stories. Here’s Wonder Woman, and what can she do?”

While the film will carry over the tone from the first movie, don’t expect a retread of the original.

“It should be a totally different movie,” Jenkins revealed, “but a grand and now full-blown Wonder Woman in the world.”

Wonder Woman is on home video now, while Wonder Woman 2 lands in theaters on November 1, 2019.

So, what do you think of the image, and could that be the title? Let us know what you think in the comments!