James Gunn Addresses Rumor About Wonder Woman's DCU Future

The DC Universe's future is continuing to ebb and flow, especially as the plans of DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran begin to snap into place. Diana Prince / Wonder Woman has been one of the characters whose future fans are curious about, with Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 not moving forward, and rumors suggesting that current franchise star Gal Gadot could ultimately be recast in the role. On Wednesday, a report from Variety indicated that Wonder Woman wouldn't be involved at all in the first few years of Gunn and Safran's slate — and now, it looks like Gunn is setting the record straight on that.

In a tweet on Wednesday night, Gunn "hereby [debunked]" the report that Wonder Woman will be absent, flat-out confirming that "it's not true."

I hereby debunk it (only because it’s not true). pic.twitter.com/tlKSaqxsE7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 5, 2023

What's next for Wonder Woman after Wonder Woman 3 was scrapped?

According to recent reports, DC Studios still wants to do a third Wonder Woman film, but it is unclear at this point if franchise star Gal Gadot will return without Jenkins on board. Still, with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav repeatedly naming the character as one of the cornerstones of DC's future, and rumors that Gadot might be reprising her role in an upcoming DC movie, whether it be The Flash and/or Shazam! Fury of the Gods, we'll have to wait and see what the future holds.

"On this day, a few years ago, was the first announcement that I was going to play Wonder Woman," Gadot wrote on social media just days before the Wonder Woman 3 news broke. "I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I'm still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you."

Will the DC Universe reboot?

As Gunn has hinted on social media amid the rumors, the plan going forward is to tell a cohesive story servicing the DC characters — but that the decisions made to get there "are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way."

"One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least," Gunn wrote to Instagram. "Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind. No one loves to be harassed or called names – but, to be frank, we've been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions. We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us. But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists & custodians in helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC."

