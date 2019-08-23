Wonder Woman Writer Announces She’s Leaving the Title

Today marks the end of an era for DC’s Wonder Woman, as G. Willow Wilson is set to exit the title in the coming months. On Thursday, Wilson took to Twitter to confirm the news, citing that the exit will be so she can schedule out time for a “bucket-list-dream-project”.

Since I’ve been getting questions: Yes, I will be leaving Wonder Woman in a couple of months to make room in my schedule for the bucket-list-dream-project I keep hinting at. — G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) August 22, 2019

Wilson also confirmed that Steve Orlando will be taking over the title, something that had previously been hinted at in DC’s solicitations.

The wonderful @thesteveorlando will be coming on board (and his 1st storyline will knock your socks off). More soon! It’s a great time to be a Wonder Woman fan… — G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) August 22, 2019

Wilson is best known for co-creating the Marvel superhero Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, as well as previously writing Superman, Vixen, and The Outsiders for DC.

“I’m delighted to be writing such an iconic character as Wonder Woman and to be working with DC once again,” Wilson said when her run on the character was first announced. “With more than 75 years of history, Wonder Woman has a wealth of backstory and drama to draw from, and I look forward to putting a spin on Diana and her supporting cast that’s both new, yet familiar. It’ll be a challenge to do her justice, but I like a challenge and can’t wait to get started.”

Her last-solicited issue of Wonder Woman will be Wonder Woman #81, which is set to be released in October. Orlando will write issues #82 and #83, which will be released in November. This marks a return of sorts to Wonder Woman, as he wrote the series’ #51-55, as well as #73.

You can check out the solicitations for issues #81 and #82 of Wonder Woman below!

WONDER WOMAN #81 YOTV

AUG190570

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Xermanico (CA) Yanick Paquette

Olympus has been returned to the gods! Now that the deities of Diana’s world are back in power, all of her troubles are over. Or are they? Using the welcome distraction, Cheetah has finally made her way to her final destination for destruction: Themyscira!

In Shops: Oct 23, 2019

SRP: $3.99

WONDER WOMAN #82 YOTV

AUG190635

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Jesus Merino (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

Now that Cheetah has gained control of Themyscira, Wonder Woman must return home for a final showdown. Does she stand a chance against this scholar-turned-monster whose sole purpose was to enter this mythical realm? Meanwhile, Earth is left unprotected and some of Themyscira’s most vile creations have found their way there. What chaos awaits Wonder Woman if she ever returns? Join returning writer Steve Orlando for the first chapter of this six-issue tale!

In Shops: Nov 13, 2019

SRP: $3.99