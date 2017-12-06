Kate McKinnon Delivers Spot-On Impression of ‘Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot has taken the world by storm in 2017, earning praise from from both critics and fans for her on-screen portrayal of Wonder Woman, as well as the adoption of the character’s flawless morals in her everyday life.

This week, Gadot can add one more celebrity accolade to her ever-growing list, as she’s been impersonated by Saturday Night Live‘s most beloved cast member, Kate McKinnon.

McKinnon is well-known for her celebrity impressions, specifically her take on Hillary Clinton. While appearing on The Tonight Show this week, Jimmy Fallon brought up the topic of recent SNL hosts, and the two began talking about how wonderful Gadot is in real life.

Almost immediately, McKinnon jumped into a perfect impression of Wonder Woman‘s unique accent. She told the story of meeting Gadot, along with her SNL co-star Aidy Bryant, and explained how both of them were in awe of their new acquaintance.

“We talked to her a lot and we just realized, ‘Okay now we know that we are Midwestern toads compared to this Mediterranean goddess,’” McKinnon joked. She continued by jumping back into her Gadot accent, describing the Wonder Woman star’s hobbies.

Check out the video above to see McKinnon’s full impression of Gadot, and don’t be surprised if the utilizes that talent in a future skit on SNL.