Wonder Woman Gets a Stunning One:12 Collective Figure

Mezco Toyz has added a new Wonder Woman figure to their high end One:12 Collective lineup. It looks stellar, and comes fully loaded with multiple head portraits, interchangeable hands, and tons of costume and weapon accessories. Seriously, there are even ricocheting bullet effects pieces that attach magnetically to the wrist bracelets. We're also loving the removable, poseable cloth cape.

Pre-orders for the Wonder Woman One:12 Collective Action Figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $85 with free shipping slated for December. It comes just days after Hot Toys launched their Gold Armor Wonder Woman figure from the upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984. Pre-orders for that figure are live here at Sideshow for $360.

The complete breakdown of features for the One:12 Wonder Woman figure are as follows:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

2x head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 7-inches tall

8x interchangeable hands including

1x pair of fists (L & R)

1x pair of lasso holding hands (L & R)

1x pair of sword holding hands (L & R)

1x pair of posing hands (L&R)

Costume:

1x Royal Tiara

1x Fortified neck and shoulder armor (removable)

1x Reinforced torso armor

1x Wrist bracelets

1x Cape (removable, with integrated posing wire)

1x Belt with ‘W' insignia

1x Skirt

1x Shin armor

1x Combat boots

Accessories:

1x Lasso of Truth (poseable)

1x coiled Lasso of Truth (attaches to belt)

1x Sword of Athena

1x battle axe

1x spear

1x shield

3x Ricocheting bullet FX (attaches magnetically to wrist bracelets)

1x One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

1x One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

