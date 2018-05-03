Joss Whedon Addresses Fan Ire Over His Scrapped ‘Wonder Woman’ Script

The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron writer-director Joss Whedon stands by his never-made Wonder Woman script.

Joss Whedon addresses the online criticism of his “Wonder Woman” script (Watch) https://t.co/8yElDD3WpG pic.twitter.com/EE7CzyYMy9 — Variety (@Variety) April 24, 2018

“I don’t know which parts people didn’t like, but I went and re-read after I heard there was a backlash. I think it’s great,” Whedon told Variety of his rejected screenplay at the Hollywood premiere of Avengers: Infinity War.

“People say that it’s not woke enough, I think they’re not looking at the big picture,” Whedon said.

“It’s easy to take one phrase, out of context — and not that I was the most woke individual who ever lived at that time ten years ago, but I was in there swinging and the movie has integrity and the characters have integrity and I stand by it.”

The script, dated August 7, 2006, found its way online last summer just as Warner Bros.’ Patty Jenkins-directed and Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman proved itself a global critical and commercial smash hit.

Whedon’s script was mauled by fans and online commentators, who called the unproduced script sexist and “viscerally insulting.”

A Twitter Moment captured much of the backlash aimed at the 116 page script, which was dissected by user @_sashayed in a now-infamous Twitter thread that received thousands of ‘likes’ and re-tweets.

a fun thing abt this script is that it is CALLED Wonder Woman but right off the bat is clearly not about a woman at all!! Daring choice pic.twitter.com/r0SEU2Uhr4 — Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) June 15, 2017

in an alternate universe we sat thru 3 hours of Mutant Enemy Presents DC’s WONDER WOMAN: STEVE TREVOR: ORIGINS (“Very feminist! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️”) pic.twitter.com/VPLwHRuUtS — Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) June 15, 2017

Do you think girls would come out of this movie wanting to dress up as Wonder Woman? Do you think they’d feel like heroes? pic.twitter.com/UaM3XeloWk — Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) June 16, 2017

ME &MY GIRLS MAKIN OUT ON OUR FEMALE WARRIOR ISLAND, PAUSING ONLY 2 SAY IN UNISON “We hope one day to arouse a man by telling him abt this” pic.twitter.com/Y1ckaCZlg1 — Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) June 16, 2017

Criticisms included a lack of focus on its titular heroine in what would have been her big screen debut, over-sexualizing the Amazon warrior, and depicting the fierce yet gentle Diana as a weaker character. The script also saw men label Wonder Woman a “wh—re” and a “b—tch.”

The Buffy and Firefly filmmaker, who most recently overtook duties to finish Justice League, was attached to write and direct a Batgirl solo for Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe, but ultimately exited the project.

Gadot will reprise her role in Wonder Woman 2, out November 1, 2019.