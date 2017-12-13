‘Wonder Woman’ Is the Most Searched Comic Book Movie in 2017

Google just released its end-of-year list for top trends in various search categories, and not surprisingly, Wonder Woman was the top comic book movie to be searched in 2017.

It’s not a surprising win for DC Films and Warner Bros.; while Fox and Marvel put out some big films (Logan, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok), nothing captured the zeitgeist or set down as many milestones as Wonder Woman did. Director Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot struck a major chord for feminism in a year where women’s rights has quite possibly become the biggest talking point in our culture.

In addition to that, Wonder Woman was also the sort of throwback heroic adventure that comic book movie fans have been searching for ever since Richard Donner’s Superman: The Movie, with some classic moments and big twists that definitely made it a conversation-starter. The year was filled with comic book movies being a popular search topic, with Logan, Justice League and Thor: Ragnarok all cracking the top ten.

You can check out the full list of Google’s top movie searches, below!

IT Wonder Woman Beauty and the Beast Logan Justice League The Fate of the Furious Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Dunkirk La La Land Thor: Ragnarok

Justice League is now in theaters; Aquaman arrives on December 21, 2018; Shazam on April 5, 2019; Wonder Woman 2 on November 1st, 2019; Cyborg on April 3, 2020; and Green Lantern Corps on July 24, 2020.